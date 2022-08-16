'Love & Marriage: Huntsville' Martell Holt's Mistress Drops Receipts, Calls New GF Shereé Whitfield An 'Old B***h'

Love & Marriage: Huntsville star Martell Holt’s long-term mistress and mother of his youngest child is upset with his relationship with Shereé Whitfield. Since going public with his relationship with RHOA star, fans have been wondering how Curry would respond. Apparently, she’s had enough, and shared screenshots of emails exchanged between the two and is sending a warning to other women considering getting into relationships with married men.

Curry wrote on a The Shade Room post, as reported by Urban Belle Mag: “**** I hate I had a baby by this ***** if y’all only knew…he just *** me from the back the day before yesterday literally licking my *** ****. Talking bout it’s just business asking do you want me to stop talking to her lol. You look good and comfortable Mr. Holt. DON’T COME FOR ME I GOT THE FOOTAGE FROM MY RING CAMERA. HE SPENT THE NIGHT.”

“You told me you grew up. Smh …I feel so bad for you My Heart Hurts,” Holt allegedly emailed Curry.

“F*ck you, Martell Holt,” she wrote. “You made me like this; it took two seasons [of Love & Marriage: Huntsville] of you discussing me every episode to make [Melody] famous and she left you to even say something. I was sooooooo dumb! I hope your 3 daughters never run into a man like you! My heart hurts for you and you still don’t get it! You could’ve moved on and kept it real but you lied about it! Stop placing blame on me!!!!!!!!!! I was loyal to you, you went and got an old b*tch. Best of luck to you! Still a narcissist, manipulator trying to make this my fault. Bye, don’t email me unless it’s about [our child]! We have nothing to talk about. My closure was seeing you on the blogs; yours will be seeing me with my new man.”

She then encouraged others not to engage in relationships with married men.

Curry had a 7-year affair with Holt while he was married to his ex, Melody Shari. Even after the divorce, he made it publically clear that a committed relationship with Curry wasn’t in his future.

“Never have a baby by a married man,” Curry warned.

