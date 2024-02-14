Love… and money is in the air this Valentine’s Day

This Valentine’s Day. Florida’s Chief Financial Officer, Jimmy Patronis is playing Cupid and looking for Floridians with “Valentine’s-themed names” and urging them to search Florida’s Unclaimed Property database.

Is your last names associated with V-Day, if so, there is more than $20 million in unclaimed property with your name on it… literally.

“Roses are red, violets are blue, and I love returning money back to Floridians like you,” Patronis said. “To add some excitement to your Valentine’s Day, we have created a list of Valentine-themed names with available funds per name.”

Valentine’s-Themed Names and Dollar Amount Available Per Name:

Rose

• 65,535 Accounts

• $10.4 Million Available

Love

• 36,700 Accounts

• $3.2 Million Available

Red

• 22,490 Accounts

• $2.7 Million Available

Flower

• 10,550 Accounts

• $1 million Available

Sweet

• 7,354 Accounts

• $784K Available

Heart

• 6,817 Accounts

• $902K Available

Pink

• 6,505 Accounts

• $535K Available

Kiss

• 6,222 Accounts

• $680K Available

Valentine

• 4,779 Accounts

• $580K Available

Candy

• 504 Accounts

• $64K Available

“If any of these words are in your name or business name, I encourage you to start your search today for unclaimed property at FLTreasureHunt.gov. Treat yourself this Valentine’s Day to some extra cash and search now,” Patronis added.

Unclaimed property assets are held by business or government entities (holders) for a set period of time, usually five years. If the holder is unable to locate, re-establish contact with the owner, and return the asset, it is reported and remitted to the Florida Department of Financial Services, Division of Unclaimed Property.

Since CFO Patronis took office in 2017, more than $2.3 billion in unclaimed property has been returned to Florida citizens.

To search for unclaimed property or to claim an account, go online to FLTreasureHunt.gov.

