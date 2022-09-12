Love They Neighbor: Prayer event offers hope and healing for Memphis

An event for hope and healing in the city of Memphis is happening this evening.

“Love They Neighbor: An Interfaith Gathering for Healing” begins at 5:30 p.m. at Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church, 70 N Bellevue Blvd.

The hour-long prayer community prayer service includes the following speakers:

Pastor J. Lawrence Turner - Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church

Rabbi Micah Greenstein - Temple Israel

Sheikh Hamza Abduulmalik - Memphis Islamic Center

Rev. Dr. Roslyn Nichols - Freedom’s Chapel, Memphis Interfaith Coalition for Action and Hope (MICAH)

Rev. Dr. Stephen Cook - Second Baptist Church, Memphis Interfaith Association (MIFA)

The gathering comes after weeks of violence and tragedy across the city, including the recent abduction and murder of Eliza Fletcher, a mother and kindergarten teacher.

Fletcher’s alleged killer, Cleotha Henderson, 38, faces multiple charges, including first-degree murder and especially aggravated kidnapping.

Less than a week after Fletcher’s abduction, a shooting spree across the city left three people dead and three others in the hospital.

The suspect, Ezekiel Kelly, 19, was arrested Wednesday night after wrecking a car.

His hours-long rampage left at least eight crime scenes across the city, according to police.

