‘Their love will never die’: Celebration of Life service honors Fort Worth CEO, his 2 kids

Zach Muckleroy is remembered by his family members as a leader, a man who was all about his work and his passion for his company, but was also deeply devoted to his relatives and loved ones.

His 12-year-old son, Judson, was known for his big smile, resembling his father. His 9-year-old daughter, Lindsay, was admired for her fierce, but sweet personality.

Together, the three of them were widely adored and loved by the Fort Worth community.

“They were kind, they were compassionate, they were caring, they were generous,” said Russ Peterman, senior minister at University Christian Church, at a Celebration of Life service for Zach and his kids.

Zach, 44, was the CEO of Muckleroy and Falls construction company, based in Fort Worth. He and the two children were killed in a head-on collision on Nov. 22. Zach, his wife, Lauren Muckleroy, and the couple’s children were on their way to visit Lauren’s relatives in Johnson City for Thanksgiving when a pickup truck crossed into oncoming traffic on U.S. 281 and hit the Muckleroys’ SUV, according to authorities.

Lauren was released from a hospital on Dec 1. In an update Lauren’s family posted on caringbridge.org, they said she felt grateful to be alive, but was also overwhelmed with “debilitating sadness.”

‘We can lean on each other’

“We gathered here today to do the most difficult things anyone could face and that is the death of a child,” Peterman said Friday. “Today we do that not once, but twice. And to compound it, also the loving father who lived life so fully, but still had so much life left to live.”

Commencing Friday’s Celebration of Life for Zach, Judson and Lindsay, several family members walked into the church wearing purple, symbolizing Zach’s and his children’s love for TCU and the greater Fort Worth community.

Zach Muckleroy and children Judson, 12, and Lindsay, 9, died and mom Lauren was injured in a crash when their SUV was hit head on by another vehicle in Blanco County on Nov. 22.

“The entire Muckleroy family is loved and respected by all of us,” Peterman said. “Just like you, I loved Zach, I loved Judson, and I loved Lindsay.”

Peterman and Rev. Kera Watts offered visitors a space to grieve collectively, especially for the young lives of Judson and Lindsay that were taken too soon.

“When a child dies, there’s so many more hopes than memories,” Peterman said. “There was so much more ahead than behind. There was so much that was not done or experienced.”

Watts, who also leads UCC’s children’s ministry, ensured visitors that the service was not just for adults, but also for children affected by the losses.

“Even though this might feel like something that’s only for grownups, it is for you. Your age has nothing to do with the amount of grief you experience or how big that grief feels,” Watts said to children who attended.

Donning a smile, Watts remembered her bond with Judson and Lindsay.

“We thought about faith, God, and I watched them both, not just talk about loving others and sharing God’s love in the world, but I watched them do that,” Watts said. “That’s why we feel so connected to them, because they weave themselves through our lives in such meaningful and important ways.”

The Muckleroys regularly attended UCC, with Judson and Lindsay as members of the children’s ministry.

“Judson and Lindsay are fixed in our brains and our memories and our experiences,” Watts said. “We’re different because we knew them.”

Attendees make their way into the church for the Muckleroy family funeral service at University Christian Church in Fort Worth on Friday.

Friends and family reminisce

The service was fulfilled with tears and laughter as loved ones spoke about their favorite memories of Zach, Judson, and Lindsay.

Sasha Denman, a close friend to the Muckleroys, became especially close to Lauren as they experienced pregnancy at the same time. Denman’s children were only born weeks and months apart from Judson and Lindsay and friendship with the Muckleroys came easy for her. Even more, Lindsay was Denman’s closest thing to having a third daughter.

“Lindsay had an incredible gift at lending her strength to others. She could make her friends more comfortable in any situation. She made them feel protected and loved,” Denman said.

The 9-year-old was known for being everyone’s friend, a joy to be around, understanding and compassionate. She would make the boys at her school laugh during recess, showed up every day with a smile, had a good attitude and always offered a hug for her teachers and classmates. Lindsay was the kind of girl who knew when someone was feeling down and would do what she could to lighten the mood.

Aside from her compassion for others, Lindsay was also a team player. While playing softball, she always chose her teammates over herself and showed up to her practices and games with positivity.

“She wanted others to feel loved and important, a quality so evidently passed down by her mom,” Denman said. “Lindsay is unforgettable. She will always be with us in our hearts and memories. She loved so big and hard. Her contagious smile and bright blue eyes will continue to fill our minds every time we think of her. Her laughter and joyful spirit will continue to dance in our hearts.”

Her 12-year brother was equally adored for endless reasons.

Judson was a hardworking student, a die-hard sports fan, a fanatic athlete, incredible wave surfer, and a dog whisperer, just to name a few, said Melanie Dow, Lauren’s sister.

“He was exceptionally special in each of these roles, but one thing that would always remain the same was how he displayed his million dollar smile as he fully enjoyed each one,” Dow said. “I don’t think there’s any question that when we all picture Judson, the image that comes to mind is him flashing his bigger-than-life smile in your direction.”

Judson was exceptionally close to his parents. His love for Zach and Lauren was noticeable when the three of them prayed together at night, during conversations at the dinner table, when they attended football games, and in many other occasions. With his smile, he had a twinkle in his eye that everyone knew him for.

“The love and respect he had for each of his parents was so strong. He was completely devoted to his mom and looked up to his dad and loved each of them deeply,” said Dow.

Judson began to grow closer to his mom as he did not have to go into school as early as Lindsay did. This gave him time to entertain his mom with his many jokes and pranks, but also for the two to bond.

“I know Lauren will treasure that seemingly insignificant, but truly special time they shared together forever,” Dow said.

Mourners enter the church for the Muckleroy family funeral service at University Christian Church in Fort Worth on Friday.

Judson was his dad’s partner when it came to at-home projects, attending TCU football games, and going on boat rides. His dad fueled his love for football and the bond the two shared over the sport.

He showed his love for his sister in most ways siblings do. “Justin also loved Lindsay with the same strong devotion. He also liked to drive her crazy as most brothers do, but their bond was unique and special.”

Even though they had their own rooms, they decided to be roommates for almost a year. While Judson had many friendships at school, he also found a friend in his sister.

While Lauren knew that Judson had many friends, she learned in the past few weeks just how meaningful he was to each of them, according to Dow.

“He was loved and adored by so many, and I wish I could spend more time telling stories and other memories that have not only been shared with me, but that I have personally been a part of myself,” said Dow.

David Muckleroy, Zach’s brother, helped bring the service to an end by honoring his.

“Zach was truly everyone’s friend. He was my first friend. He was my hero,” said David in tears. “From the moment I can remember, I was an extension of Zach’s shadow and he always made me feel welcome.”

While the two grew up teasing and pranking each other, David interprets this as Zach’s way of showing his love for his sibling. “Deep down, Zach was just embodying kindness and love for his little brother.”

The Muckleroy family regularly went on trips, going to Colorado each summer. It was through these trips Zach grew a love for the outdoors and water sports.

“Once Zach and Allison [their sister] went off to college, our family trips paused, but my admiration for Zach grew as a little brother. I looked up to him in every sense who was respectful, honest, intelligent, athletic, and devoted to his faith. He was a loyal friend, avid outdoorsman, excellent student and true to himself,” David said.

A Fort Worth native, Zach graduated from TCU with a degree in accounting and finance with a real estate concentration, according to his company’s website.

“Zach’s love and passion for the Frogs was a part of him before he knew it — he was a proud to be a Horned Frog,” David said.

He joined the TCU football team in 1998, the same year the team won the Sun Bowl. “I’ll never forget being on that field as a family and the shock, the amazement and the excitement we shared. Following Zach’s lead, I also attended TCU. To say Zach’s impact is everywhere is an understatement,” David said.

Attendees make their way into the church for the Muckleroy family funeral service at University Christian Church in Fort Worth on Friday.

Zach joined the family business of Muckleroy and Falls and was named CEO in 2020. Their father, Harold Muckleroy, founded the company more than 40 years ago.

There was no one better fit to lead the family company than Zach, David said. The Muckleroy family takes pride in Zach’s role as CEO as he and a business partner were able to stretch the company to Dallas and Austin.

“He was a compass for all,” David said. “His loyalty, work ethic, and ability to lead culminated Zach becoming the CEO of Muckleroy and Falls after our dad started it.”

Zach also displayed his love for construction outside of work. He worked on countless projects for his children and the older they became, the bigger the projects grew.

While some of his at-home projects took months to complete, it was always a true labor of love.

“There is no one he loved more than his family... No matter the activity, Zach took it on knowing that in that moment or down the road, it would bring his family closer,” David said.

The CEO not only led his family company, but was also part of the leadership team at UCC. He prioritized faith, teaching Judson and Lindsay to follow in his lead.

“He was truly part of the top 1% of people any of us had the fortune of knowing, and he was the best of the best,” David said. “Zach, you were the coolest guy in the world.”

The Celebration of Life serviced followed with a reception at Amon G. Carter Stadium.

Memorial contributions for Zach and the children can be made to the University Christian Church Cornerstone Project, Zach Muckleroy TCU Scholarship, The Warm Place, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundations.