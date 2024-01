Love Ohio Lottery scratch-offs? Here's the top prizes still out there for those games

Ohio lottery signage is shown in the Woodlawn Market in Jackson Township on Monday, July 25, 2022.

Love the thrill of a scratch off ticket from the Ohio Lottery? Behind that gray-and-silver layer could be the top prize for that game, if it hasn't already been claimed.

Here's a look at the top prizes that are still out there for Ohio Lottery scratch-off games.

$1,000 Win It All

Top prize: $1,000

Prizes remaining: 5

Ticket price: $1

$1,000,000 Cash Blowout

Top prize: $40,000 per year for 25 years

Prizes remaining: 1

Ticket price: $10

$1,000,000 Cashword

Top prize: $1 million ($40,000 per year for 25 years)

Prizes remaining: 4

Ticket price: $20

$1,000,000 Make My Month

Top prize: $8,333 per month ($100,000 per year for 10 years)

Prizes remaining: 1

Ticket price: $5

$1,000,000 Payout

Top prize: $1 million ($40,000 per year for 25 years)

Prizes remaining: 1

Ticket price: $10

$2,000,000 Diamond Spectacular

Top prize: $2 million ($80,000 per year for 25 years)

Prizes remaining: 3

Ticket price: $20

$2,500,000 Make My Year

Top prize: $250,000 per year for 10 years

Prizes remaining: 3

Ticket price: $10

$25, $50 or $250

Top prize: $250

Prizes remaining: 770

Ticket price: $5

$300 Million Diamond Dazzler

Top prize: $80,000 per year for 25 years

Prizes remaining: 4

Ticket price: $20

$300,000,000 Extreme Cash

Top prize: $5 million ($200,000 per year for 25 years)

Prizes remaining: 7

Ticket price: $30

$365,000 Make My Day

Top prize: $36,500 per year for 10 years

Prizes remaining: 2

Ticket price: $1

$50, $100 or $500

Top prize: $500

Prizes remaining: 1,941

Ticket price: $10

$500 Frenzy

Top prize: $500

Prizes remaining: 829

Ticket price: $5

$500,000 Cashword

Top prize: $500,000

Prizes remaining: 1

Ticket price: $10

$500,000 Ultimate Cash (Gigantix)

Top prize: $500,000

Prizes remaining: 2

Ticket price: $10

$520,000 Make My Week

Top prize: $1,000 per week ($52,000 per year for 10 years)

Prizes remaining: 2

Ticket price: $2

10X the Money

Top prize: $10,000

Prizes remaining: 2

Ticket price: $2

50th Anniversary

Top prize: $15,000,000 ($600,000 per year for 25 years)

Prizes remaining: 3

Ticket price: $50

Billion

Top prize: $1 million per year for 20 years

Prizes remaining: 3

Ticket price: $50

Bingo Multiplier

Top prize: $10,000

Prizes remaining: 21

Ticket price: $2

Bingo Times 25

Top prize: $100,000

Prizes remaining: 2

Ticket price: $5

Bingo Times 50

Top prize: $500,000

Prizes remaining: 2

Ticket price: $10

Cash Explosion

Top prize: $5,000

Prizes remaining: 29

Ticket price: $2

Cash Explosion 10X

Top prize: $10,000

Prizes remaining: 9

Ticket price: $2

Cash Explosion 25X

Top prize: $150,000

Prizes remaining: 4

Ticket price: $5

Cash Explosion 5X

Top prize: $500

Prizes remaining: 90

Ticket price: $1

Cash Explosion Cashword

Top prize: $20,000

Prizes remaining: 4

Ticket price: $2

Cash Flurry

Top prize: $150,000

Prizes remaining: 2

Ticket price: $5

Crazy Luck

Top prize: $500

Prizes remaining: 16

Ticket price: $2

Deluxe

Top prize: $80,000 per year for 25 years

Prizes remaining: 1

Ticket price: $20

Electric 7s

Top prize: $2 million (80,000 per year for 25 years)

Prizes remaining: 3

Ticket price: $20

Electric 8s

Top prize: $1,888

Prizes remaining: 12

Ticket price: $1

Emerald 7s

Top prize: $100,000

Prizes remaining: 2

Ticket price: $5

Extreme Millions

Top prize: $400,000 per year for 25 years

Prizes remaining: 2

Ticket price: $30

Fast $50s

Top prize: $1,000

Prizes remaining: 8

Ticket price: $1

Fistful of $500

Top prize: $100,000

Prizes remaining: 2

Ticket price: $5

Gnome for the Holidays

Top prize: $10,000

Prizes remaining: 3

Ticket price: $2

Go for the Green

Top prize: $150,000

Prizes remaining: 1

Ticket price: $5

Golden Casino

Top prize: $1 million ($40,000 per year for 25 years)

Prizes remaining: 3

Ticket price: $10

Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer

Top prize: $10,000

Prizes remaining: 3

Ticket price: $2

Holiday Cash

Top prize: $500

Prizes remaining: 223

Ticket price: $1

Holiday Gold

Top prize: $1 million ($40,000 per year for 25 years)

Prizes remaining: 2

Ticket price: $20

Holiday Lucky Times 10

Top prize: $100,000

Prizes remaining: 1

Ticket price: $5

Level Up 10X

Top prize: $20,000

Prizes remaining: 5

Ticket price: $2

Lots of $500s

Top prize: $150,000

Prizes remaining: 2

Ticket price: $5

Luck of the Irish

Top prize: $1,000

Prizes remaining: 20

Ticket price: $1

Lucky

Top prize: $1 million ($40,000 per year for 25 years)

Prizes remaining: 3

Ticket price: $10

Lucky 7s

Top prize: $177,000

Prizes remaining: 1

Ticket price: $5

Magnificent Millions

Top prize: $80,000 per year for 25 years

Prizes remaining: 1

Ticket price: $20

Match 2 Win

Top prize: $1,000

Prizes remaining: 12

Ticket price: $1

Max the Money

Top prize: $400,000 per year for 25 years

Prizes remaining: 1

Ticket price: $30

Maximum Millions

Top prize: $2 million ($80,000 per year for 25 years)

Prizes remaining: 3

Ticket price: $20

Mega Cash

Top prize: $80,000 per year for 25 years

Prizes remaining: 2

Ticket price: $20

Mega Money Multiplier

Top prize: $10,000

Prizes remaining: 3

Ticket price: $2

Merry and Bright

Top prize: $2 million ($80,000 per year for 25 years)

Prizes remaining: 4

Ticket price: $30

Millions

Top prize: $40,000 per year for 25 years

Prizes remaining: 22

Ticket price: $30

Mining for Millions

Top prize: $2 million ($80,000 per year for 25 years)

Prizes remaining: 3

Ticket price: $20

Monopoly 200X

Top prize: $200,000 per year for 25 years

Prizes remaining: 4

Ticket price: $30

Monopoly Cashword 10X

Top prize: $20,000

Prizes remaining: 10

Ticket price: $2

Nothing But Cash

Top prize: $2 million ($80,000 per year for 25 years)

Prizes remaining: 2

Ticket price: $20

Platinum Diamond Spectacular

Top prize: $80,000 per year for 25 years

Prizes remaining: 1

Ticket price: $20

Power 25X

Top prize: $250,000

Prizes remaining: 3

Ticket price: $5

Precious Diamonds

Top prize: $1 million ($40,000 per year for 25 years)

Prizes remaining: 2

Ticket price: $10

Psychedelic Payout

Top prize: $500,000

Prizes remaining: 7

Ticket price: $10

Queen of Hearts

Top prize: $75,000

Prizes remaining: 5

Ticket price: $5

Red Hot Riches

Top prize: $500,000

Prizes remaining: 2

Ticket price: $10

Snow Bank

Top prize: $500

Prizes remaining: 3

Ticket price: $1

Space Invaders

Top prize: $10,000

Prizes remaining: 5

Ticket price: $2

Special Edition Cashword

Top prize: $300,000

Prizes remaining: 8

Ticket price: $5

Spooky Loot

Top prize: $500

Prizes remaining: 11

Ticket price: $1

The Most Wonderful Time of the Year

Top prize: $500,000

Prizes remaining: 2

Ticket price: $10

Triple Red 777

Top prize: $500,000

Prizes remaining: 1

Ticket price: $10

Triple Tripler

Top prize: $1,800

Prizes remaining: 33

Ticket price: $1

Wheel of Fortune

Top prize: $100,000

Prizes remaining: 1

Ticket price: $5

When It's Gold Outside (Gigantix)

Top prize: $500,000

Prizes remaining: 1

Ticket price: $10

Whole Lotta $500s

Top prize: $150,000

Prizes remaining: 2

Ticket price: $5

This article originally appeared on Record-Courier: Ohio Lottery scratch off remaining prizes