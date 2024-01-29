'Love overcomes:' Congressman Jonathan Jackson speaks at MLK celebration

Jan. 29—What should we be loving?

Martin Luther King Jr. posed the question to America in the face of racism, bigotry and wealth inequality.

The powerful inquiry was revisited Sunday by Jonathan Jackson inside Havens Auditorium at Indiana University Kokomo.

"In the great question of the 21st Century, what should we be loving, King stands against the backdrop of human history, and forcibly declares that we should be loving one another, not money, not privilege, not power, not fame, not attention, not power, not clout, but we should be loving one another," Jackson said to the crowd.

Jackson, a Democratic Congressman representing the 1st district in Illinois, was the guest speaker for the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Celebration. The annual event is hosted by the Omicron Phi Omega Chapter of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, the first and oldest Black sorority in history.

Jackson is the son of Jesse Jackson, the Civil Rights activist. His godfather was Martin Luther King Jr.

The congressman spoke of the importance of the Black church and its influence on King, how love can overcome hate and not taking Martin Luther King Jr. Day for granted, during his time Sunday afternoon.

"The Republicans were against it," Jackson said, harkening back to when the holiday was proposed in 1983. "The Blue Dog Democrats were against it. And most of all in 1983 — and those of us that are old enough to remember — the President of the United States, Ronald Wilson Reagan, was against it."

Reagan eventually signed the holiday into law the same year.

"We know because love overcomes, and this is not the first time love beat back the greedy hands of small mindedness and hatred," Jackson said before listing off a few Civil Rights moments in American history, including Rosa Parks and the Selma to Montgomery marches in support of Black voting rights.

Jackson also took time to shoutout Kokomo native, entrepreneur and success story Robert Knowling Jr.

Knowling is a longtime friend of the Jackson family and was responsible for securing the speaker for Sunday's celebration.

Knowling is the chairman of the consulting firm Eagles Landing Partners and is a past CEO of companies Telwares, SlimDesk Technologies and Covad Communications.

The local chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha awards scholarships to area students every year. The sorority announced Sunday the scholarship will be renamed the Robert E. Knowling Jr./Martin Luther King Jr. Scholarship.

Soror Mary Lou Johnson said Knowling embodies what King stood for.

Other community figures were also recognized during the celebration that featured music, choir singers and dancers from local churches.

Marsha Bowling and Willie Stroman were recognized for their community service.

Bowling was a longtime Kokomo School Board member and was a vocal proponent for more diversity at Kokomo School Corporation during her time on the board.

"She encouraged qualified minorities to apply and also run for the school board," Johnson said. "Today, there is a more diverse representation."

Stroman has served on many community boards.

The awards came as a surprise to both.

Dorothy Hall Joseph was posthumously recognized, as well. She was known for giving back to the community through church involvement.

Joseph died last year.

