‘I love the people I drive for,’ driver in Fort Lauderdale deadly bus shooting says

A Broward driver who last week managed to steer her county bus the wrong way for several blocks into a Fort Lauderdale police parking lot as a man shot four people inside, killing two, spoke out Monday afternoon.

The driver, who has not been identified by authorities, believes that God put her in the bus for a reason, she said in a statement sent via email by Broward County Transit.

“I’m very sorry for the lives that were lost that day,” she said.

When asked if she would ever drive again, she said, “I’m naturally a bus operator, I love what I do, I take pride in what I do, I love the people I drive for.”

The bus driver also asked the media to “respect her privacy,” Broward County Transit said.

Two people were killed and two others were injured in a shooting on a Broward County Transit bus near the Fort Lauderdale police station on Broward Boulevard, Thursday, March 17, 2022.

Gregory Campbell, 32, of Lauderdale Lakes, and Danny Colon, 41, of Tamarac, died as a result of gunshots that erupted as the bus was in traffic on busy Broward Boulevard on Thursday, Fort Lauderdale police said. Two other victims shot aboard the bus were hospitalized.

Police arrested Jamal J. Meyers, 34, at the scene and charged him with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted murder, and one count of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.