Love pizza? Shop the Ooni pizza oven Memorial Day sale for 20% off—ends tonight

The unofficial start of summer is here and so are all the best Memorial Day sales. Whether you're planning a few backyard barbecues or annual summer camping trips, we have the most delicious deals for you. Ooni pizza ovens are currently 20% off at the brand's Memorial Day sale. Opt for a large, family-sized pizza oven or a more compact oven that can turn all your summer plans into pizza parties. Shop the final day of this tasty sale now.

Through tonight, May 30 you can score 20% off some of our favorite pizza ovens at Ooni’s Memorial Day sale. We named the Ooni Karu 16 among the best outdoor pizza ovens you can buy, and it's down from $799 to just $639.20, a savings of $159.80. We love that it offers multiple fuel options so you can use either wood, charcoal or a standard propane tank. In our review, pizzas were cooked to perfection with a charred crust and "lightly speckled bottom." The oven can go from 0 to 900°F in under 30 minutes and we were impressed how it maintains its temperature over time. Since it has a built-in thermometer, you can properly monitor cook times even when preparing full-sized 16-inch pies. Keep in mind that you will need a dedicated spot on your patio, deck, or in the backyard, to accommodate the oven as it's quite large and heavy.

Looking for something smaller? We named the Ooni Koda the best value pizza oven you can buy and during this Memorial Day sale, the Ooni Koda 12 pizza oven is down from $399 to just $319.20, saving you $79.80. The gas-powered oven connects to a standard propane tank and is perfect for small spaces. When the outdoor pizza-making season is over, the legs of this oven fold all the way down for compact storage. This makes it easy to move around or bring to a friend's house, camping or on an RV trip. In our tests, the oven reached 500°F in just five minutes and after 25 minutes, it was a scorching 900°F. Within 90 seconds, we had a gorgeous Neapolitan pizza and were able to cook a second pizza right after, thanks to the consistent temperature. For families or pizza parties where everyone might want their own personal pie (it has a 13.2-inch cooking surface), you can't go wrong with this affordable oven.

These ovens aren't just for pizzas, by the way. We used the Ooni Karu to sear steaks and char broccoli in a cast iron skillet as well and it worked like a charm. Get creative and use it to make everything from panzerottis to succulent grilled fish, baked desserts, flatbreads and more.

Stock up on toppings and dough and prepare for a summer of slices (and savings!) thanks to these pizza oven deals. Shop fast though, this Memorial Day sale ends tonight!

