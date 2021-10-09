We love the Revlon One-Step hair dryer and right now, you can get one for a massive discount

Get this cult-favorite hair dryer for half price right now at Ulta Beauty.

Say goodbye to frizzy hair! If you're looking to create salon-quality styles from the comfort and convenience of your home, we have good news. You can pick up one of our favorite do-it-all hairstyling tools, the Revlon One-Step hair dryer and volumizer, for a serious discount at Ulta.

The Revlon One-Step acts as a hair dryer, brush and flat iron, and, through tonight, October 9, you can take home the 3-in-1 hair essential for just $29.99—50% off the usual $59.99 price tag. Better still, you can shop even more influencer-approved beauty picks with up to 50% off select hair care products during Ulta Beauty's Fall Gorgeous Hair event through October 23.

The Revlon One-Step hair dryer is one of the best hair tools we've ever tested.

When put to the test, the cult-favorite hair dryer and volumizer was easily one of the best hairstyling tools we've ever used, beating other top-tier hair dryers, straighteners and curling wands and earning an honorable mention in our ranking. The One-Step consistently left our locks looking smooth and shiny and cut our styling routine in half. While it was a bit bulky and required two hands to hold, we found it was easier then managing a traditional hair dryer and brush.

"With this tool, you don't need a straightener or curling iron to leave the house with a sleek, finished-looking style," Reviewed's beauty editor, Jessica Kasparian, said. "With minimal effort, you can dry your hair from root to tip and customize your 'do to have more or less volume and curls inward or outward at the ends."

Meanwhile, to keep your blowout looking sharp between washes, consider the Curlsmith moisture memory reactivator, currently down from $24 to just $12 for today only. The leave-in spray is designed to prime hair, refresh curls and tame frizz.

If you're after lush hairstyles and silky, straight stands, the Revlon One-Step has your back. Pick up the best-selling hairstyling tool and tons of other discounted hair essentials right now at Ulta.

