I Love Roth IRAs and Roth Conversions!

Joe F. Schmitz Jr., CFP®, ChFC®, Founder
·5 min read
Cash is arranged to form a heart shape.
Cash is arranged to form a heart shape. Getty Images

I love blueberries. I also am frugal and love saving money. Because of this, when I go to the store and blueberries are not on sale, I will not buy them. Although, if blueberries are on sale, then you know I am stocking up. My entire freezer and refrigerator are full during those times.

Just like blueberries, taxes are “on sale” right now, and you should be stocking up by opting for Roth IRAs, Roth 401(k)s and Roth conversions. Taxes are at near-record lows, and they are only expected to go up. There is a window of time before the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act sunsets in 2026 and tax rates revert to their previous higher levels. If you are like me and like saving money, then this tax sale will save you more money than any blueberry sale.

Taxes Are on Sale

We already know that tax rates are set to go up in the short term, but what about the long term? We can only guess, but many experts think tax rates will rise, and few people believe taxes will decrease over time. Also, our country currently has more than $30 trillion in debt. My question is, how does our country earn revenue to pay off that debt? There are a few ways — including raising taxes.

Because of the above, my favorite investment is a Roth IRA — a true gift from the U.S. government. I often ask people where they would put all their money if they had a magic wand. The obvious answer is a Roth IRA, but most of the money U.S. savers have in retirement accounts is not in Roth IRAs. Even worse, only 20% of households owned a Roth IRA in 2020, according to the Investment Company Institute.

But I am here to tell you about a powerful strategy that ANYONE can use to get a Roth IRA (assuming you have a tax-deferred investment). It doesn’t matter your income, age, employment status or even if you like the University of Michigan (Go Bucks! O-H). This strategy is a Roth conversion, and anyone can use it if they have an IRA. Also, there are no limits on how much you can convert. You could even convert every IRA dollar you have, although we typically do not recommend doing so. I have done Roth conversions for people for as little as $1,000 to well above $300,000. It just depends on your situation!

Roth conversions seem like a simple strategy involving a move from your traditional IRA to a Roth IRA, but they aren’t quite that straightforward. You have to worry about the effects of Social Security taxes, Medicare premiums, capital gains, the five-year rule, and so on. So, while the concept is simple, implementing it can be a little more difficult and leaves little room for error as you cannot change or revert a Roth conversion.

Why a Roth IRA?

The main reason why a Roth conversion makes sense can be understood by answering a question: Would you rather pay taxes on the seed or harvest? I am from Carroll, Ohio, a rural farming community outside Columbus. My best friend is a farmer and has an apple orchard. I asked him, “Would you rather pay tax on the apple seeds you plant or the harvest of those apples?” His answer was obvious — the seed. Roth conversions operate on a similar principle. For example, if you have $100,000, then you can pay taxes on that money now by doing a Roth conversion at a low tax rate, or you can wait until harvest and every dollar of growth during the intervening years would be taxable in an IRA.

Many clients also choose Roth conversions because, unlike a traditional IRA, with a Roth they do not have to take money out for required minimum distributions. A traditional IRA requires you to pull out money starting in the year after you turn 72, but some people may not need that money at 72 and would rather continue growing it tax-free for their beneficiaries, surviving spouse, emergencies and more flexibility in the future.

Be Prepared for the Tax Bill of a Roth Conversion

We can’t forget our least favorite word: “taxes.” If you do a Roth conversion, then you must pay tax on that money today. Nobody likes paying taxes, but remember, taxes are on sale now, and you either must pay the taxes on your IRA now or later! So, next time you look at your IRA or 401(k) statement, remember that there is a name missing next to yours: Uncle Sam.

When doing Roth conversions it is important to seek professional advice from a tax professional and financial professional. A small mistake can make a big impact. When deciding how much to do, it depends on your specific situation. One thing to consider is do you think you will be in a lower tax bracket in retirement, or do you think you’ll be paying taxing taxes at a higher rate in the future? The answer to that question could help determine whether a conversion is right for you.

Lastly, I want to tell you a story about my nephew. Every year for his birthday, I do not give him a physical gift. I’m not the favorite uncle right now. Instead, I put money toward an investment for him. He is not old enough to understand how beneficial this is for him yet, but when he turns 21, he and I will be best friends. He will be taking me out for steak dinners and driving me around in his sports car, right? We apply the same concept with Roth conversions. Yes, you must pay the tax now, and it isn’t as enjoyable as getting that deduction when you file your taxes at year’s end, but remember how much you can save and how much better it will feel to have control of your taxes in the future.

A Roth conversion can save you more money than any blueberry sale!

You may also like

What Are the Income Tax Brackets for 2021 vs. 2022?

Your Guide to Roth Conversions

Musk's Twitter Buyout Offer Means the Endgame Is Near

Recommended Stories

  • How To Transfer a Roth IRA

    You can transfer a Roth IRA from one custodian to another without taxes and penalties if you follow some simple rules.

  • Should You Be Adding Michelmersh Brick Holdings (LON:MBH) To Your Watchlist Today?

    It's only natural that many investors, especially those who are new to the game, prefer to buy shares in 'sexy' stocks...

  • What Is the Roth IRA 5-Year Rule?

    The Roth IRA five-year rule applies in three situations and dictates whether withdrawals get dinged with penalties.

  • Democrats are just one heartbeat away from losing control of the Senate. We analyzed how precarious their 'gerontocracy' majority really is.

    Reports about 88-year-old Sen. Dianne Feinstein's ability to serve in office illustrate the Democrats' fragile hold on power.

  • Dave Ramsey Says This Financial Mistake Is Like Dropping an Atomic Bomb on Your Budget

    Finance guru Dave Ramsey has identified one of these big mistakes, and has issued a strong warning to his followers about it. As Ramsey's blog explains, taking out a bigger mortgage in order to buy a costlier house than planned is like dropping a bomb on your financial life because the large monthly payments that you'll end up taking on can destroy your ability to do other important things with your money. First and foremost, when you take out a mortgage loan, you commit to paying it for a long time.

  • Twitter founder Jack Dorsey finally tweets about Elon Musk’s takeover bid

    In the tumult following Elon Musk’s bid to buy Twitter the only voice we haven’t heard from has been the company’s co-founder, Jack Dorsey—until now. Taking to Twitter today, Dorsey answered a couple questions posed by a Twitter user: Was Musk investing contingent on Dorsey leaving? Did Dorsey leave because of Musk?

  • Joe Biden and his wife earned $600k income while Kamala Harris and her husband earned $1.65 million, tax returns show

    Kamala Harris and her husband earned almost triple what the Bidens made in 2021, according to tax returns released by the White House.

  • The U.S. city where property taxes rose the most last year will likely surprise you

    Tax assessments haven’t kept pace with rising home prices, which could create headaches for homeowners over the next few years.

  • Taxes 2022: IRS says this year 'taxpayers are getting our message'

    The tax agency has processed 6.6% more returns compared with a year ago,.

  • If You'd Invested $10,000 in AT&T in 2015, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Back in 2015, AT&T (NYSE: T) closed its $49 billion purchase of DirecTV to become the country's largest pay-TV provider. At the time, AT&T believed that acquisition would strengthen its business with a four-way bundle of its mobile, fixed-line, internet, and pay-TV services. AT&T bought Time Warner for $85 billion in 2018 to build its own streaming services, but that expansion was chaotic, costly, and offset the relatively stable growth of its telecom business.

  • Don’t Get Suckered Into Paying For These 20 Useless Things at Car Dealerships

    Whether you buy a car new or used, the dealer might try to load you down with add-ons and accessories of every sort -- and they're likely to tell you that it will only add a few dollars to the monthly...

  • Here’s How Much Cash You Need Stashed if a National Emergency Happens

    You've probably heard time and again that it's important to have a rainy day fund set up "just in case" something unexpected were to happen. But we're now at a time when having an emergency fund is...

  • Here's an Absolutely Brilliant Way to Earn Passive Income

    Passive income can mean different things to different people, including the folks at the IRS, which has a whole set of rules about income derived from businesses in which you don't materially participate. For our purposes here, we'll consider passive income to be that income you get from investing in assets that generate cash flow simply because you put money into them. The stock market is a great place to do just that, and there's no shortage of dividend-paying stocks to choose from.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Unstoppable Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    Last year, the stock market proved virtually unstoppable, with a peak decline in the benchmark S&P 500 of just 5%. Both the S&P 500 and iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average reached double-digit percentage declines in March, while the growth-focused Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) shed as much as 22% of its value between mid-November and mid-March. This 22% decline officially put the Nasdaq in a bear market.

  • Can Shiba Inu Reach $0.01 by 2023?

    Whereas the broad-based S&P 500 has effectively doubled in value from its March 2020 low, the aggregate value of all digital currencies has skyrocketed nearly $1.7 trillion, or more than 1,200%, over the same period. As you might imagine, crypto's two giants, Bitcoin and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), have played a big role in this nominal increase in digital currency market value. Shiba Inu-themed coins were red-hot in 2021.

  • Wisconsin woman scams Hmong American investors out of at least $16.5 million

    A 40-year-old Wisconsin woman has been accused of operating a scheme that defrauded around 70 Hmong American investors out of at least $16.5 million. A civil complaint was filed on Wednesday by the Securities and Exchange Commission, charging Kay Yang with four counts of securities fraud from between April 2017 and April 2021. Her husband, 47-year-old Chao Yang, has also been charged with “one count alleging the improper receipt of $800,000 in investor money.”

  • How to Generate Income in Retirement Without Going Back to Work

    Retirement often ends up costing more money than seniors anticipate. Because of this, there's been an uptick in seniors going back to work after retiring and calling it quits. As of 2019, 40% of workers aged 65 and older had previously retired at some point, according to data from Rand Corporation.

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Energy Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

    Many investors find dividend stocks boring. After all, the best dividend-paying companies are generally mature businesses with stable growth, while growth stocks typically offer significantly higher gains. Oil and gas stocks tend to be volatile, thanks to their dependence on oil prices.

  • U.S. Bond Market Gives Notice It’s No Longer a One-Way Street

    (Bloomberg) -- Traders of U.S. government debt were dealt a stern reminder last week not to sleep on a market that’s been headed in one direction for a long time.Most Read from BloombergBiden Weighing Student Loan Cancellation or Moratorium ExtensionUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Talks With Russia Are at Dead EndMusk Uses Inverted Smile Emoji on 2017 Tweet About Twitter PriceHousing Market Fever Starts to Break in BoiseElon Musk Also Threatened to Buy My Company. Here’s How We Handled ItYields h

  • Peloton Plans to Kill Its ‘Golden Goose’ Price Point. What It Means for the Stock.

    Peloton Interactive is raising the price of its connected fitness membership for the first time starting in June, to $44 from $39—a price point long considered "sacred" by executives.