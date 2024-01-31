‘For the Love of Student Art’: York to celebrate young artists in upcoming showcase

YORK, Maine — The town's Parks and Recreation Department and the York Art Association are joining forces to present the "For the Love of Student Art" showcase.

The showcase, which will run from Feb. 15 to Feb. 18, will feature works from local students of various ages and grades, showcasing their creativity and skill in different mediums and styles. The event will be hosted at the York Art Association gallery at 394 York Street in York Harbor.

The opening reception will take place on Thursday, Feb. 15, from 5 to 7 p.m., and will offer a chance for the community to come together and appreciate the artistic endeavors of the town's students.

The artwork will be on display for the rest of the weekend, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

The showcase is made possible by the collaboration and support of the school art teachers, who have helped their students prepare and submit their work for the event. The York Art Association has also generously offered its gallery and resources to host the showcase.

The opening reception and exhibition align with the mission of the York Art Association, which values, promotes, and supports the visual, performing, and literary arts. The showcase is an extension of their commitment to providing enriching programs and events for the benefit of the community.

The gallery is free to view, welcoming all art enthusiasts to immerse themselves in the creativity of York's budding artists.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: ‘For the Love of Student Art’ showcase at the York Art Association