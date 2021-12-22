‘I love you’ text to parents helped authorities locate missing Utah student Madelyn Allen

In the hours after she was kidnapped, Madelyn Allen, a Utah college student who went missing last week, sent a cryptic text to her parents.

Allen, a student at Snow College in Ephraim, was reunited with her family on Dec. 18, just less than a week after she was first reported missing. The 19-year-old was last spotted leaving her dorm around 9:22 p.m. on Dec. 13.

Just hours later, one of her parents received a text that sparked some concern.

“I love you,” Allen wrote, seemingly out of nowhere, in a message sent around 7:20 a.m. the following morning.

According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by PEOPLE, the random text was enough for them to seek out additional information from Verizon. The cellphone carrier in turn revealed the text was sent from the small town of Loa, about 87 miles south of Ephraim.

The phone proved of even further use in the desperate search for Allen after authorities discovered messages on the device “that led them to believe that she may have been exposed to individuals with dangerous intentions and motives.” What’s more, investigators on Dec. 18 discovered additional cell phone pings in Loa, allowing them to focus their efforts on the small town, with a population of about 500.

“Law enforcement, just pure foot-to-the-pavement, knocked on almost every door in Loa,” Sanpete County Attorney Kevin L. Daniels told the magazine. “We didn’t know she was in Loa; we knew that her last pinged location was in Loa.”

Authorities on Saturday discovered Allen naked and covered in coal in the basement of a Wayne County home. The owner of the residence, Brent Brown, was arrested the following afternoon on counts of kidnapping and obstruction of justice among other felony charges. The xx-year-old suspect told investigators he and Allen connected through an online “chat group” and she arranged to have him pick her up Dec. 13.

Prior to her rescue, Allen told authorities she was repeatedly assaulted and left tied up while Brown was at work or out of the house. She noted the relationship turned non-consensual shortly after she met the man in person and that he allowed her to send just one text before taking her phone away.

Story continues

“It reminds us of some dangers, especially our young people who are online,” Snow College President Bradley Cook warned. “You need to be careful. … We just have to be ever vigilant about those kinds of interactions,”

On Sunday, Allen’s parents expressed their relief at their daughter’s safe return and showed their gratitude for help from the community.

“Words cannot express our gratitude for the outpouring of love we have received,” they said while also requesting privacy. “We are eternally grateful for Maddie’s miraculous return, for everyone who played a role in bringing her home, and for those who are now helping her begin the recovery process.”

An investigation into the matter remains ongoing.