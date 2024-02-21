Love-a-thon: 220,000 children helped and counting
One of the Love Fund for Children workers shares just some of the ways they are able to help kids and local families.
One of the Love Fund for Children workers shares just some of the ways they are able to help kids and local families.
Why kids are more vulnerable to warts, and when parents should take them to the doctor.
The best personal loan lenders offer borrowers the lowest rates and issue funds quickly. Here's how to find the best personal loans to meet your financial goals.
Nvidia reported better than anticipated earnings for Q4 and Q1 forward guidance on Wednesday.
Stanley's apparel collection offers hoodies, hats, socks and more featuring the brand's signature logo.
Meta is testing a feature that allows users to post to both Facebook and Threads at the same time.
Classic Recreations worked with the American Heart Association on the run of custom cars, which feature impressive specs.
Ready to take your fantasy baseball draft prep to the next level? We've got you covered with everything you need for 2024?
If you're paying off student loans and want to accelerate the process, here are some tips to help you get started.
Business credit cards can help business owners streamline and improve their operations. Plus, they come with some pretty sweet perks. Here's how to find the best business credit cards for you.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average's swap of Walgreens for Amazon will help the index better reflect the current US economy, according to a senior index analyst at S&P Dow Jones Indices.
The race to build the next big large language model is on, and now a contender out of China has reportedly banked a major round of funding to catapult it to the front of the pack. Moonshot AI, an artificial intelligence startup founded less than a year ago building LLMs that can handle long inputs of text and data, has raised over $1 billion in a Series B round, according to multiple media reports out of China. If accurate, this latest injection of capital would value Moonshot AI at $2.5 billion -- the largest single funding round for Chinese LLM developers on public record.
Apple announced today it is upgrading iMessage's security layer to post-quantum cryptography, starting in iOS and iPadOS 17.4, macOS 14.4 and watchOS 10.4. The technology giant said that in the coming years, quantum computers will be able to break today's cryptography standards.
Apple says it is updating its iMessage security to protect against future attacks using quantum computers.
The stories you need to start your day: The Alabama embryo ruling, Lionel Messi’s new docuseries and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter
The reality star's plans to have a baby took a turn when he learned of his low sperm count. Here's what experts say — and how Underwood's numbers bounced back.
Uber Eats will soon be offering autonomous food delivery service in Tokyo, Japan — its first outside the US.
Twitch is increasing the prices of its subscriptions for the first time. The UK, Canada, Australia and Turkey are the first countries impacted by the changes.
Uber has quietly started testing a feature that lets gig workers pick up prepaid items from local stores and deliver them to customers in India. Called "Store Pickup," the feature debuted in select U.S. cities in December and is now expanded to Delhi-NCR, TechCrunch has exclusively learned. Customers can order pickups and deliveries and track them live through the Uber app — similar to how they track rides.
For value investors, buying auto stocks has brought more pain than profit. But there are pockets of opportunity in the sector, to say the least.
The Red Sox finished in last place in 2023. Their 2024 season isn't looking like it will be much better.