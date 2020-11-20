Love Tiny Cars? You Won't Want to Miss This Special Museum Exhibit

Brian Silvestro
·1 min read
Photo credit: Audrain Automotive Museum
Photo credit: Audrain Automotive Museum

From Road & Track

If you love small cars as much as we do, you're going to want to see this. The Audrain Automotive Museum, located in Newport, Rhode Island, announced today it is launching a new exhibit dedicated solely to tiny vehicles. The "Small Wonders: Mini, Micro, Pedal & Toy Cars" display is opening on November 21, and we highly recommend paying a visit.

The museum is kicking off the exhibit with a virtual opening TONIGHT at 7 p.m. eastern on its YouTube channel. You won't want to miss it.

Some of the most iconic small cars ever built will be on display at the Audrain starting this Saturday. Among the exhibit are BMW's capsule-like Isetta, Fiat's quirky 500 Jolly, a Nash Metropolitan, and even a Peel P50. And that's just the tip of the iceberg. Expect to see experimental cars, concepts, and race cars on display as well.

Gas-powered automobiles aren't the only things the Audrain plans to show off in the exhibit. There will also be collections of pedal cars, child-sized powered cars, and even toy cars. It'll be fun for enthusiasts of all ages.

The Small Wonders exhibit will run from November 21, 2020 to February 14, 2021. The museum says it is only permitting 25 people into the gallery at a time to maintain social distancing for guests, so keep that in mind if you plan to visit.

