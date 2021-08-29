We love these trendy sunglasses—and right now, they're buy one, get one free

Get two pairs of Quay sunglasses for the price of one at Quay's sitewide buy one, get one free sale.

Summer may be winding down, but that doesn’t mean you can’t still rock a stylish and comfortable pair of sunglasses. Millions of people swear by Quay sunglasses, and, right now, you can get killer discounts on top-rated sunnies during its buy one, get one free sale.

Through Monday, September 6, you can save as much as $95 when you buy a pair of Quay Australia’s Instagram-famous shades and get a second, free pair of sunglasses or prescription lenses. Pairs generally run from $55 to $95, with prescription lenses included. In fact, during the sale, you can get BOGO deals on everything from best-selling glasses to earrings, bracelets and necklaces—and with jewelry and accessories prices generally in the $10-to-$65 range, the savings can really add up.

As one of our favorite places to buy sunglasses online, Quay has you covered with bold frames, statement lenses and neutral shades. We tried the bestselling High Key frames, classic wire-rimmed aviators, and loved the look of the polarized lenses. The $65 frames are available in 17 colors, and, although we found that the frames needed tightening after about a month of wear, more than 13,000 customers gave the glasses a 5-star rating, bringing its overall score to 4.6 out of nearly 17,000 total ratings.

Get the bestselling High Key frames from Quay Australia for $65.

If you’re searching for an edgier look, the After Hours shades, a customer favorite, can be yours for just $55. With 11 colors to chose from, the slightly winged frames are a wardrobe staple, with one customer claiming that the sunnies are a “great shape for any face.” Shoppers also loved that the lenses were fashionable, sturdy and affordable.

Whether you’re looking for a new pair of aviators to wear to the beach or a timeless square lens for everyday use, there are tons of bestselling frames you can shop during Quay’s BOGO sale. Don’t wait long to snatch these end-of-summer savings—this epic deal won’t be around for too much longer!

