Love triangle apparent motive in Friday night shooting near Conneautville

Feb. 27—CONNEAUT TOWNSHIP — A love triangle is the alleged motive in a shooting that wounded an Ohio man and has a Conneautville-area man jailed, according to court documents obtained exclusively by The Meadville Tribune.

Christoher R. Bosch, 40, of 19185 Cole Road, is facing multiple counts filed by Pennsylvania State Police for allegedly shooting and wounding one of two Ohio men who were inside a sport utility vehicle (SUV) at the Cole Road home around 11:30 p.m. Friday. The home is located in Conneaut Township about 3.5 miles southwest of Conneautville

The vehicle at the property was occupied by David A. Shipley, 44, of Andover, and Jacob Wick, 37, of Jefferson, police said.

Police allege Bosch, 40, fired one round from a handgun at the vehicle with Shipley struck in the head and neck area.

Shipley was flown to UPMC Hamot medical center in Erie early Saturday where he remains in stable condition, according to police.

Bosch was apprehended at the property Saturday after a lengthy standoff, police said. He then was booked into the Crawford County Correctional Facility in Saegertown at 5:10 p.m.

Bosch was arraigned Sunday morning before Magisterial District Judge Adam Stallard of Linesville via video conference from the jail. Stallard ordered Bosch be held without bail pending a preliminary hearing, which is scheduled for March 9 in Linesville.

Bosch is charged by state police with two counts each of attempted criminal homicide, simple assault and reckless endangerment, and one count each of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and criminal mischief.

According to the arrest affidavit filed in the case, Wick and Bosch have the same girlfriend.

Police were called to the Cole Road area early Saturday morning after Shipley appeared at a neighboring residence with a gunshot wound to the back of his head, the affidavit said.

The neighboring resident contacted state police via the Crawford County 911 Center. Shipley allegedly told the homeowner that he had been shot while at the property next door and that Bosch had been the shooter, the affidavit said.

When state police arrived at 19185 Cole Road to set up a perimeter around the house, the home's owner exited the residence.

Additionally, an SUV was spotted on the opposite side of Cole Road in a ditch and a man, Jacob Wick, came out of the nearby woods, the affidavit said.

According to the affidavit, Wick told police that Shipley had been the driver of the SUV, while Wick was seated in the left back seat and a woman was seated in the front passenger seat.

"Wick related that he shares the same girlfriend as the alleged shooter Bosch," the affidavit said.

The Tribune is not identifying the woman reportedly in the SUV.

Wick told police that they went to the home to drop off the woman. As Shipley and Wick were backing out of the driveway in the SUV, Bosch was seen walking toward the vehicle and was about 40 yards away, the affidavit said.

"Wick saw Bosch raise both arms like he was raising a weapon and he then heard a gunshot," the affidavit said.

Wick said a round entered through the passenger-side window of the SUV and struck Shipley in the head/neck area, causing Shipley to crash the vehicle into the ditch across the roadway, the affidavit said.

Search efforts then were conducted to locate Bosch and the Pennsylvania State Police Special Emergency Response Team was activated to locate him.

