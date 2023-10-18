Love-triangle British woman could hang after murdering husband on holiday

Sukhjit Singh and his wife Ramandeep Mann before she killed him - BMP

A British woman who murdered her husband while on holiday in India had plotted to get hold of his £1 million fortune and life insurance, it is claimed.

Ramandeep Kaur Mann faces death by hanging after being found guilty of the love-triangle murder of her husband, Sukhjit Singh, in 2016.

The 38-year-old, from Derby, now faces the death penalty with Gurpreet Singh, her lover and accomplice.

Businessman Sukhjit Singh bled to death in his mother’s house while on a month-long holiday to the Indian capital of New Delhi. He was drugged, hit over the head with a hammer and had his throat slit with a knife.

The only witness to the crime was the couple’s nine-year-old son, who testified against his mother in court.

Now it has been claimed the pair wanted Mr Singh dead to “remove him from the picture” and get their hands on his life insurance, worth £2 million, two homes and £100,000 in his bank account.

‘It was all about money’

A former family friend said: “This was all about greed and money. It has emerged they wanted him dead to get hold of his wealth. They were lovers and poor Sukhjit had become suspicious.

“They knew he was well-off and had done well for himself and they had planned a new life. Killing him in India they thought removed the obstacles of getting caught, but it has gone horribly wrong for them.

“Money is at the centre of all of it. Ramandeep’s family are totally shocked. They think she has been framed but the evidence is overwhelming and the Indian authorities have been working on this for seven years.”

The family friend added: “Now it’s thought they will be dead in the next few weeks. A planned appeal isn’t really going anywhere.”

Mann formerly worked as shop manager at Argos in Derby, and met her husband when he was working as a driver.

Her lover, Gurpreet Singh, was a native of Punjab and a childhood friend of Sukhjit Singh.

