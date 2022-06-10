Love triangle leads to arrest

Jun. 9—An Odessa man was arrested on a weapons charge Monday in connection with a love triangle.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, an officer was dispatched to a disturbance call in the 800 block of East 25th Street shortly after midnight Monday.

When the officer arrived, the 49-year-old resident told him that he was in his bathroom when Joseph Albert Douglas, 27, walked in through his front door with a gun tucked inside the front of his pants. The resident said he was in fear for his life because Douglas began threatening him, saying "You better come out there, I'm going to get you" and "You stole my girl."

Douglas was arrested on suspicion of burglary of a habitation with the intention of committing another felony (aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.) He remained in custody in the Ector County jail as of Thursday on an $80,000 surety bond.