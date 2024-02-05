Love triangle leads to weekend Spring Grove shooting: court records

A love triangle exploded into a shooting outside of a Spring Grove gas station early Saturday morning, according to court documents.

Police charged Jay Garcia, 26, of York City with felony aggravated assault as a result of the shooting, which sent a man to the hospital with serious injuries, according to charges filed by York County Regional Police.

It was unclear as of Monday if Garcia was in custody.

According to an affidavit of probable cause filed by York County Regional Police, police were called to the area of the Rutter's at 420 North Main St. in Spring Grove Borough around 12:34 Saturday morning for a report of a shooting.

The caller, a woman, told 911 that there was a shooting but did not provide any additional information, the affidavit said.

Broken glass shines as police investigate the scene of a reported shooting on the 400 block of North Main Street, early Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024, in Spring Grove Borough.

While police were responding, additional 911 calls were received, the affidavit states, from Rutter's employees that said that a person had come into the store asking for water for a shooting victim.

Officers arrived on scene of the Rutter's and found a gray Chevrolet Malibu in the roadway of North Main Street in front of the gas station, with an adult male victim lying on the ground next to it, the affidavit states.

The male victim had been shot twice, once in his upper and once in his lower left chest, according to the affidavit. Police asked the victim who the shooter was, but the victim did not respond.

The woman who had first called 911 was still on scene with the victim, according to the affidavit, and identified the shooter as "Jay."

The victim was transported to York Hospital, where he was able to speak with officers while in the intensive care unit.

When officers spoke with him, the victim was in and out of conversation, the affidavit states. Despite this, the victim was able to identify his shooter as Jay Garcia.

According to the affidavit, both the victim and Garcia have had relationships with the woman who originally called 911 at the scene. About three hours prior to the shooting, Garcia had called the woman's mother, telling her the victim was "putting his hands on her."

During the police response to the shooting, Northern York County Regional Police were dispatched to a vehicle crash on the 1700 block of Route 116 in Jackson Township, down the street from the shooting.

There, police found an abandoned black Honda Accord belonging to Jay Garcia, which had crashed through the lowered arms of a train crossing and was totaled, the affidavit states. The car was 75-100 feet off the roadway, with a trail of blood leading away from the car.

Upon reviewing surveillance footage from the Rutter's, police were able to observe the sequence of the shooting.

According to the affidavit, Garcia was in the gas station with the woman who first called 911. The victim arrived to the gas station in his car, and the woman ran to the driver's side of the victim's car.

Then, the affidavit says, Garcia began shooting at the victim's car, with the victim attempting to escape by driving out of the parking lot. Garcia ran towards the car, continuing to fire at the vehicle.

When the victim's car stopped, Garcia returned to his vehicle and fled the scene, the affidavit states.

Police would find six nine-millimeter casings in the parking lot of the Rutter's, and the affidavit states that Garcia is known to have access to two nine-millimeter Glock handguns.

This article originally appeared on Hanover Evening Sun: Love triangle leads to weekend Spring Grove PA shooting: court records