Love triangle leads to woman stabbing her cousin over a man, Missouri cops say

A Missouri woman was arrested after police said she stabbed her cousin during an argument over a man, news outlets reported.

The 28-year-old woman and the victim had an ongoing dispute over the man, KTVI reported, citing a Hazelwood police investigation.

The woman stabbed the victim in the hip on Sept. 1 during an argument that became physical, a news release from the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office said, according to KSDK.

“The fight was broken up twice before the defendant got a knife from the kitchen and chased the victim around the house with it,” the release said, according to KSDK.

When officers arrived, they found a knife in the kitchen still wet, as if it had just been washed. The victim told police it was the knife used to stab her, according to KMOV and KSDK.

“Physically fighting over a love interest is never a good look, but pulling a knife and stabbing someone over a love interest is a serious crime that will be prosecuted aggressively in St. Louis County,” prosecuting attorney Wesley Bell said, according to KMOV.

The victim needed stitches, KTVI reported.

The accused woman faces felony assault charges and was given a $100,000 bond, outlets reported.

McClatchy News was unable to reach the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office on Sept. 7 for more information.

