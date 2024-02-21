A love triangle, a shooting, and an arrest in Quincy's Wollaston neighborhood

QUINCY − A Lowell man has pleaded not guilty to assault to murder after a shooting in Wollaston.

Daniel Rivera, 34, faced five felony charges Tuesday at Quincy District Court. Judge Mark S. Coven ordered the defendant to be held in custody pending a dangerousness hearing scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 27.

Rivera was arrested by Quincy police at the Beale Street CVS on Friday, Feb. 16, in relation to a shooting at Elm Avenue and Marlboro Street in Wollaston just before 2 a.m. that day.

Just after 3 a.m., officers found a man and woman in a white Hyundai parked on Elm Street. The man, who said he had been shot, was pressing his shirt to his thigh, where a "large amount of blood soaked through" his pants, according to a police report.

Initially, the survivor of the shooting said that two men drove by in a black SUV, one of whom shot him through the driver's side window. Later, however, he told police that Rivera, whom he knew, had shot him.

Two men, one woman and a relationship gone awry

The woman reported to police on Feb. 15 that her ex-boyfriend, the man who survived the shooting, had been lingering around her apartment and sending her new boyfriend, Rivera, texts that he and she were still seeing each other behind Rivera's back. She told police that she intended to seek a restraining order on her ex-boyfriend but never did, according to an officer report.

The woman told police that her ex-boyfriend arrived at her apartment at 9 p.m. to collect some belongings and his cat, as they had arranged. Rivera was present in the apartment. She told police she began yelling at the ex-boyfriend over past relationship issues, and Rivera kicked him out of the apartment about 11:30 a.m., according to a police report. The ex-boyfriend told police that after he left, he drove a short distance and parked on Elm Avenue where he fell asleep.

The woman told police that she and Rivera then argued over trust issues, and she kicked him out of the apartment around 2 a.m. Shortly thereafter, Rivera returned to her apartment and told her to go check on her ex-boyfriend outside at his car. That's when she found him bleeding from the leg inside the Hyundai, according to a police account of the interview.

In the initial interview, the woman told police she had gone out for a cigarette and randomly found the ex-boyfriend inside his car, leaving Rivera out of her narrative.

Police investigators obtain surveillance video of the incident

Police investigating the scene found two shell casing and the fragment a of bullet near the survivor's vehicle, according to an officer report. They also obtained home surveillance video from nearby residents.

One of the videos shows a man exit the Marlboro Street apartment around 1:54 a.m. The officer report says the man begins arguing with someone else and a gunshot is heard at 1:56 a.m. The words, "I got hood (people)" are heard, followed by two more gunshots.

The same man who exited the apartment then returns in that direction, and yells something about "bounty hunters," according to an officer's account of the video. The man then reenters the apartment.

A fearful witness, drug seizures and an arrest at CVS

The shooting victim's car was towed to the Quincy Police Station, where a search warrant was executed, according to a police report. Police say they seized two small bags of brown and white powder suspected to be narcotics. Three syringes and a GoPro camera were also seized.

On the night of Feb. 16, the victim came to the police station to retrieve his car. Police say that he agreed to be interviewed at this time and made a formal statement naming Rivera as the shooter.

"It was apparent that (the shooting survivor) was very nervous and he stated that he is extremely fearful of retribution that he may face because of his cooperation," the officer report says.

According to the report, police tracked Rivera from the Marlboro Street apartment to the Beale Street CVS just after 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 16. When placed under custody, Rivera is quoted by the officer report as saying, "I know what this is about. Any chance I can have a cigarette, because it will be my last one in a long time."

A detective identified plastic bags containing tan and white powder in Rivera's pants pocket believed to be fentanyl and cocaine respectively. According to the report, a police dog then detected another bag of tan powder concealed in Rivera's underwear.

The powder tested positive for "presumptive presence" of cocaine and fentanyl and was sent to the state lab for certification, according to an officer report. Among items police seized from Rivera's person was $756 in cash. Rivera has been charged with armed assault to murder, two counts of felony firearms violations and two counts of drug possession with intent to distribute.

