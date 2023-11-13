Love triangle turns deadly when man shoots woman’s husband, Missouri police say

A man is accused of opening fire near a Missouri park, killing a man he was in a love triangle with, police say.

The shooting happened Tuesday, Nov. 7, by River Des Peres Park in St. Louis and led to 36-year-old Eric Seitz being arrested on a murder charge, police said.

Officers found the victim dead following the shooting, according to a probable cause statement. He was identified by KSDK as Dennis Bieg, 44.

Bieg’s wife, who was also romantically involved with Seitz, told officers she witnessed the shooting, police said.

Another witness — Seitz’s ex girlfriend — said she received a text from Bieg urging her to come to the park. When she arrived, she heard the gunshots and saw Bieg bleeding, court records show.

Police said a third witness saw Seitz shoot Bieg in the back as Bieg “was walking away and posing no threat to him,” police said.

Seitz was questioned by police and said Bieg struck him “with an unknown object” and Seitz then “blacked out,” according to the court documents.

“When confronted with witness accounts of what they had witnessed, (Seitz) stated those accounts were inaccurate, denied having shot the victim and claimed he did not even possess a gun,” police said.

Seitz was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Bieg worked for Bieg Plumbing Company, a family-run St. Louis business. The company website lists Dennis Bieg as one of four children of the founders who run the company.

His plumbing truck was at the park, and a company spokesperson told KSDK that Bieg died in an “unexpected incident” unrelated to his job.

