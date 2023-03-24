‘We love you:’ Tristyn Bailey’s father delivers message to daughter after her killer’s sentencing

Tristyn Bailey’s father Forrest spoke Friday morning after 16-year-old Aiden Fucci was sentenced to life in prison for killing his daughter in 2021.

He said so many helped in the fight for justice for Tristyn and that the sentencing today is a result of all of those efforts.

State Attorney R.J. Larizza and St. Johns County Sheriff Rob Hardwick also spoke. Hardwick said Friday’s sentencing finished what they started with the family that refers to themselves as the “Bailey 7.”

Forrest Bailey read a statement on behalf of the entire family, saying that they are appreciative of the outcome and had a message for Tristyn.

‘You took away my baby sister:’ Tristyn Bailey’s family, friends take the stand in Fucci sentencing

“Tristyn I wanted to let you know we were so extremely proud of the person you were. The friend and teammate you were and what you left behind,” he said. “We love you, we will continue to hold you in our hearts. We will continue to be the Bailey 7.”

A life sentence was the maximum sentence Fucci faced. Because he is a juvenile, his case will be eligible for review in 25 years.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Investigators said Fucci stabbed Tristyn 114 times in a wooded area in the Durbin Crossing neighborhood on Mother’s Day 2021.

“This case is probably the most difficult and shocking case that this county, St. Johns County, has dealt with,” Judge R. Lee Smith said before sentencing Fucci.

Watch Forrest Bailey’s full statement in the video below:

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.