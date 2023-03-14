We love when the Waterpik flosser goes on sale—shop this Amazon deal for 35% off today

Everyone is obsessed with the Waterpik—save up to 35% at Amazon today.

Amazon's daily deals range from top-rated car vacuums and pet products to life-changing oral hygiene devices. Our readers love when the Waterpik Aquarius water flosser goes on sale and today, we found it for 35% off. The device comes highly recommended by both dentists and reviewers for its effectiveness and ease of use, making this a can't-miss Amazon deal.

From $64.98 at Amazon (Save $35.01)

The Waterpik Aquarius usually retails for $99.99 but is $35 off in the black colorway, ringing up for $64.98 right now. This device is a performance water flosser that is clinically proven to be up to 50% more effective at removing plaque than regular flossing for improving your gum health and is just all around easier to do than the classic string floss. Waterpik was the first brand of its kind to receive the American Dental Association's (ADA) Seal of Acceptance so regular use will hopefully make your next dentist visit only slightly unpleasant.

Nobody likes going to the dentist but reviewers insist the Aquarius gave their gum health a complete 180 without a second thought and in turn made for less painful visits. With ten pressure settings and a built-in timer, the Waterpik ensures thorough cleaning between teeth and under the gum line where traditional brushing and flossing can't reach. Reviewers were especially thrilled at the water pressure the settings offered and how easy it was to clean the docking station.

Get the Waterpik Cordless Pearl Water Flosser for 29% off at Amazon and ring up at just $49.99.

If you're looking for a smaller version of the top-rated Aquarius, opt for the Waterpik Cordless Pearl Water Flosser, down from $69.99 to $49.99, saving you 29%. The rechargeable portable version is ideal for smaller living spaces and even upcoming holiday travel.

$49.99 at Amazon (Save $20)

