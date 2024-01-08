Love where you work? Deadline to nominate your workplace as a Top Workplace extended.

The deadline to nominate your workplace for USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin's Northeast Wisconsin Top Workplaces awards program has been extended.

Employees of businesses or organizations with at least 35 employees now have until Feb. 9 to shout-out their workplace, whether they work for a public or private business or a non-profit or government entity.

Participation is free, with no obligation to purchase any product or service. Once nominated, the workplace will be evaluated by its employees using a 24-question survey in March. Businesses in the following counties will be surveyed: Brown, Calumet, Door, Florence, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, Marquette, Marinette, Menominee, Oconto, Outagamie, Sheboygan, Shawano, Waupaca, Waushara, and Winnebago.

USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin's six northeastern Wisconsin newspapers — Appleton Post-Crescent, Green Bay Press-Gazette, Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter, Sheboygan Press, Oshkosh Northwestern and Fond du Lac Reporter — are partnering with Energage to conduct this survey. Energage conducts Top Workplaces surveys for media in 65 markets, and surveyed more than 2 million employees at over 8,000 organizations in the past year. Results will be published this summer.

This is the first year the northeastern Wisconsin newspapers will partner with Energage. The Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel and Energage have partnered on Top Workplaces for 15 years.

To nominate your workplace, visit topworkplaces.com/northeastwis or call 920-202-8669.

This article originally appeared on Appleton Post-Crescent: Northeastern Wisconsin workplaces may be nominated for honors until Feb. 9