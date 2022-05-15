Love where you work? You have more time to nominate your employer for Top Workplaces

The Courier Journal is once again partnering with Energage to offer the Top Workplaces program in 2022.

Here's some big news for employers: The deadline to enter The Courier Journal's Top Workplaces program has been extended to July 1.

It's a great chance to earn some recognition for organizations that go above and beyond for their workers. Earning recognition also gives the workers credit, raises the organization's profile and lets prospective employees see that the workplace stands out among its peers.

The Courier Journal partners on the program with Energage, which has spent the past 16 years surveying workers and studying organizations that are doing it right.

Last year, 22 companies from the region were recognized as winners after employees completed short surveys emailed to them by Energage. And this year more than 60 companies in Greater Louisville have signed up to take part in the survey process.

Like last year, a special section and event will be offered this fall to celebrate the standouts.

Eric Rubino, CEO of Energage, calls earning a Top Workplaces award a "badge of honor" for organizations because the survey data is coming from workers. The company surveyed more than 2 million employees at more than 8,000 organizations last year.

“It's coming authentically from your employees," Rubino said. "That's something that you should be proud of. In today's job market, it's all about attracting and retaining the right talent.”

The program is open to any organization — public, private, nonprofit or governmental — with 50 or more employees in five Kentucky and three Southern Indiana counties.

In Kentucky, the counties include Jefferson, Oldham, Bullitt, Shelby and Spencer; in Indiana, they are Clark, Floyd and Harrison.

Entries may come from an employee or somebody outside the organization.

Nominations are being taken now at www.courier-journal.com/nominate or by calling 502-416-0634.

But don't wait: The only way to be sure your organization will be considered is to enter by the July 1 deadline.

Nick Hollkamp is the Business Editor at The Courier Journal. Reach him at nhollkamp@courier-journal.com or follow him on twitter at @nhollkamp_CJ

Top Workplaces rules

Who can nominate: Anyone

Who can enter: Any organization — public, private, nonprofit or government — with at least 50 employees in the five Kentucky and three Southern Indiana counties in the Louisville area. In Kentucky, the counties include Jefferson, Oldham, Bullitt, Shelby and Spencer; in Indiana, they are Clark, Floyd and Harrison.

Nomination deadline: July 1

What's in the survey: 24 short questions that can be answered by employees in about five minutes.



How to nominate: Go to our Top Workplaces website, www.courier-journal.com/nominate, or call (502) 416-0634.

