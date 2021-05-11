Love Has Won: Family's grief at death of mummified cult leader

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Joshua Nevett - BBC News
·6 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Amy Carlson
Amy Carlson, 45, was the spiritual leader of a new religious movement called Love Has Won

It was late on a Wednesday night when the sheriff of Saguache County in Colorado asked Corporal Steven Hansen to investigate a report of a death.

A body, he was told, had been found at a house in a remote cul-de-sac near Moffat, a mountain-flanked town of about 100 people.

Within hours, he executed a warrant to search the house. Inside, he was disturbed by what he saw.

In one of the bedrooms, a shrine had been made for what Mr Hansen described as the mummified remains of what appeared to be a woman.

Placed on the bed, the woman's body was cocooned in a sleeping bag adorned with Christmas lights, while glitter make-up had been applied around her eyes.

The body is believed to be that of Amy Carlson, the 45-year-old spiritual leader of Love Has Won, a religious group branded a cult by critics and police.

A map showing where Colorado is in the United States
A map showing where Colorado is in the United States

To confirm that, the coroner needs to check dental records, because the body was so badly decomposed, he could not recover fingerprints. He believes the woman may have been dead since March.

While there was no evidence of foul play, seven suspected members of Love Has Won were arrested at the house and charged with abusing a corpse.

"I've never seen a group of people be so nonchalant about a dead person," Mr Hansen told local media.

Obdulia Franco (L), 52, and Jason Castillo, 45 (R)
Police arrested seven suspected members of the group, including Obdulia Franco (L), 52, and Jason Castillo, 45 (R)

None of this came as much of a surprise to Ms Carlson's family, who are almost certain about the identity of the body.

"We know she's not completely innocent in this whole situation, because she chose to join this cult," Ms Carlson's younger sister, Chelsea Renninger, told the BBC. "But at the same time, she doesn't deserve what happened to her in the end. No human being deserves that."

For years, Ms Renninger was sure her sister's leadership of Love Has Won would end in tragedy.

Short presentational grey line
Short presentational grey line

Little is known about the origins of Love Has Won, which is believed to have emerged in the late 2000s under a different guise.

A follower encouraged Ms Carlson to join their movement, paving the way for her elevation to the head of Love Has Won. Its disciples do not appear to have a fixed set of beliefs. Instead, they practise and preach a fluid theology consisting of New Age philosophy, conspiracy theories, and messiah worship.

Their messiah was Ms Carlson, who was known as "Mother God".

Her teachings were sacrosanct, and her claims were even more fantastical than her title. She was Jesus Christ in one of her 534 past lives, could cure cancer, and could speak to the spirit of the late actor Robin Williams, she would often claim.

Amy Carlson (C) and her two younger sisters Tara (L) and Chelsea (R)
Amy Carlson (C) and her two younger sisters Tara Flores (L) and Chelsea Renninger (R)

These false claims were promoted to believers in the US and around the world in daily livestreams on YouTube. In these videos, Ms Carlson's followers appealed for donations, flogged New Age merchandise, and doted on their leader.

On camera, followers seemed content with their bohemian lifestyle. But the testimony of former members cast the group in a darker light. In a Vice documentary, some of those former members made allegations of physical and mental abuse, which Ms Carlson's followers denied.

In a court document, which the BBC has seen, the Saguache County Sheriff's Office said it had "received many complaints from families within the United States saying that the group is brainwashing people and stealing their money".

No-one from the group, whose website is not accessible, could be reached for an interview. A Facebook page affiliated with Love Has Won did not respond to a request for comment.

Short presentational grey line
Short presentational grey line

One of Ms Carlson's three children, Cole Carlson, said it was the unpleasant allegations that pained him most. They were part of the reason Mr Carlson, 25, had been largely estranged from his mother for most of his life.

"My life is normal, other than the fact my mum left to join a cult," Mr Carlson told the BBC.

He was 12 when his mother, a former McDonald's employee from Texas, decided to pursue her divine mission. His voice cracked with emotion when he described the moment he found out.

He was supposed to spend Christmas in Houston with his mum but, shortly before the trip, his dad told him what had happened. His mum had gone, leaving her children - including a son aged two - in the care of their fathers.

Despite this painful memory, Mr Carlson said he loved his mother unconditionally.

"She wasn't the best mother, even when she was around. But I loved her to death," Mr Carlson, who lives and studies biology in Portland, Oregon said.

Ms Carlson (L) with her mum Linda Haythorne (bottom), and sisters Chelsea (C) and Tara (R)
Ms Carlson (L) with her mum Linda Haythorne (bottom), and sisters Chelsea (C) and Tara (R)

There was no shortage of love in Ms Carlson's life, her sister Ms Renninger said. They had a "great upbringing" with loving parents in Dallas.

In school, Ms Carlson was a straight-A student and a leading choir member with an angelic voice. Only in early adulthood, when she started speaking to strangers on the internet, did her spiritual persona materialise.

When she left home to be with those strangers, many of her family members never saw or spoke to her again.

The family said they tried to help numerous times but to no avail. They even enlisted CBS talk-show host Dr Phil, who questioned Ms Carlson and her followers in an emotionally charged TV intervention last year.

Yet, nothing worked. She remained in thrall to the movement until the end.

Short presentational grey line
Short presentational grey line

The circumstances of her death are still under investigation. Last week, a prosecutor said he planned to file more severe body-tampering charges against the seven people arrested over Ms Carlson's death.

The seven were staying at the home of Miguel Lamboy, a suspected member of Love Has Won, when the body was found on 28 April.

The body was in a bad condition, with grey skin, missing eyes, and teeth exposed through the lips, Mr Lamboy told police.

These grisly details have shocked Ms Carlson's family and called to mind the fates of other messianic personalities - from Shoko Asahara and David Koresh, to Charles Manson and Jim Jones.

Their lives should serve as cautionary tales to anyone considering joining a cult, Ms Carlson's mother, Linda Haythorne, told the BBC.

"Even though she did some terrible things, she was still human," she said. "I want to get the word out how dangerous cults are and hopefully, we will help another mother, sister or child."

Read more about cults:

Recommended Stories

  • Concern for Real Madrid and France as Mendy suffers tibia injury

    Real Madrid's hopes of clinching the La Liga title have been hit by another injury after the club confirmed on Tuesday that France defender Ferland Mendy has a problem in his tibia.

  • Coronavirus latest news: 'People's Vaccine' protesters clash with police at AstraZeneca HQ

    Use common sense on May 17, Johnson tells Britain The gloomiest modellers admit it: we're not facing a third Covid wave Deaths in UK 7.3pc below five-year average as virus recedes Ambulance staff in India accused of dumping Covid dead in Ganges Revealed: the destinations set to be added to travel ‘green list’ Subscribe to The Telegraph for a month-long free trial Protesters and police have clashed outside AstraZeneca's headquarters in Cambridge. The demonstrators blocked the entrance to the building in Hills Road accusing the pharmaceutical company of profiting during the pandemic and to demand the jab is licensed openly so it can be shared with the World Health Organisation (WHO). Masked activists were seen in videos chanting and beating drums and a banner unfurled at the site read: "We demand a people's vaccine". Cambridgeshire Police arrested four people aged 17, 20, 22 and 49, reports say, as officers moved in to disperse the demonstrators, some of whom had chained themselves to the roof. AstraZeneca said it had produced the jab not-for-profit and shared "know-how" with partners across the world. Follow the latest updates below.

  • 10 Trends We're Tired of and 10 We're Wearing in 2021 Instead

    See my personal favorite.

  • New York Board of Regents Urges All School Districts to Develop Diversity and Equity Policies

    The New York Board of Regents unanimously adopted a new statewide policy statement Monday that urges school districts to implement diversity and equity policies and prioritize curriculum detailing the history of racism in America. The policy says that the promotion of diversity, equity, and inclusion will “empower students from all backgrounds to visualize successful futures for themselves and provide them with a sense of belonging and self worth.” Board members emphasized to school districts the importance of exposing students to diverse identity groups and considering equity with regards to physical ability, gender, and socio-economic status. The board suggests that all school districts “should consider acknowledging the role that racism and bigotry have played, and continue to play, in the American story.” The notice acknowledges that district-level decisions are enacted at the local level but nonetheless demands the districts adopt the recommended policies. The board expects “all school districts and institutions of higher education will develop and implement policies and practices that advance diversity, equity and inclusion — and that they will implement such policies and practices with fidelity and urgency.” “We recognize that the decision to adopt a (diversity, equity and inclusion) policy, as well as the contents of such a policy, are ultimately matters of local discretion,” the statement reads. “However, the Regents believe strongly that there is a moral and an economic imperative to remove the inequities that stand in the way of success for whole segments of New York’s student population.” Some policies suggested in the notice include establishing a district diversity, equity, and inclusion committee, reevaluating and updating curriculum, enhancing teacher practice and training, improving faculty diversity, and engaging family and community members. The board’s initiative comes as key Republican-dominated state legislatures have outright rejected and banned the incorporation of critical race theory in public school curricula. Public and private schools across the country have, over the course of the past year, increasingly adopted curricula based on critical race theory, which holds that the defining feature of American society is the existence of a race and gender-based hierarchy. Regents Chancellor Lester Young denied Monday that the board was advocating for a critical race theory policy. “That is not what we are proposing,” he said. “We recognize the role that race and racism plays and we recognize our obligation to remove barriers that have been obstacles for segments of New York state’s population,” Young remarked. “But by no means are we advocating a race-based education system in New York state.”

  • Four stabbed in New Zealand supermarket attack

    Four people were stabbed on Monday in a supermarket in Dunedin on New Zealand's South Island, police said after detaining the man believed to have been responsible.Police arrived to find shoppers at the Countdown supermarket had detained the attacker. The victims are in hospital along with the alleged assailant, who is under police guard.Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the attack did not appear to be terror-related.“I am advised and I do caveat that this is early stages, I am advised that at this stage there is nothing to suggest from the police's perspective that this is what they would define as a domestic terror event."The country has been on high alert for terrorism-related attacks after a white supremacist gunman killed 51 people in two mosques in Christchurch in 2019. Police said they had yet to formally interview or charge the alleged offender and would investigate the motive for the assault.

  • Fort Worth woman claims she was cutting fruit as man ‘ran into knife,’ murder warrant says

    The woman was arrested after her children’s father was fatally stabbed at her Fort Worth apartment.

  • Germany to open up as COVID-19 cases drop

    Several German states, including the capital city Berlin, are planning to loosen coronavirus restrictions in coming days after more than six months of lockdown as the number of new infections keeps dropping nationwide. Germany reported 6,125 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday to bring the total to 3,533,376, but the seven-day incidence per 100,000 people dropped to 115 from 141 a week ago, the lowest in a month. The Berlin state government agreed on Tuesday to lift a night-time curfew and ease restrictions on shopping from May 19 and to allow outdoor dining from May 21, if the seven-day incidence remained below 100 for three consecutive days.

  • Try this ramen recipe for a restaurant ready meal from home!

    This vegetarian ramen is easy to make and packed with nutrients

  • Days after toddler drowns, another North Texas child dies in swimming pool accident

    A 3-year-old girl drowned in Johnson County, one of 14 children who have drowned in Texas this year.

  • Bramble of branches turns out to be heap of slithering snakes, Georgia video shows

    A jogger who discovered them said it looked “as if the ground was moving.”

  • Billie Eilish "Your Power"

    Music superstar Billie Eilish returns to A Late Show to perform "Your Power" from her highly-anticipated upcoming album, "Happier Than Ever." #HappierThanEver #YourPower #BillieEilish

  • Benji Madden's Mother's Day Tribute to Cameron Diaz Is the Sweetest Thing

    Benji Madden, who shares daughter Raddix with wife Cameron Diaz, penned a sweet message to the Charlie's Angels star for Mother's Day. Scroll on for the heartfelt note.

  • You have less than 24 hours to grab a top-rated Eureka vac for just $45 at Amazon

    Eureka! Need we say more?

  • Remains found in 1985 identified as young Washington state mother

    Sheriff's investigators still don't know who killed Janet Lee Lucas or how the young Washington state mother ended up so far away from home.

  • The biggest Duggar family scandals, from '19 Kids and Counting' to now

    Josh Duggar was charged with possession of child pornography in April. However, the family has run into multiple other controversies over the years.

  • The Queen recalls working 'very hard' in 1941 for a life saving badge which she thought was 'very grand'

    Throughout her long reign, the Queen has amassed an extraordinary collection of priceless jewellery, diamond-encrusted crowns and tiaras. But as a young girl, she was impressed with something rather more humble, a life saving badge for which she worked “very hard” and which she thought at the time was “very grand.” Her Majesty, 95, held a video call with members of the Royal Life Saving Society, in which she reminisced about the days during the Second World War when she was taken with her sister, Princess Margaret, to swimming lessons at the Bath Club, a gentleman’s club in Dover Street, Mayfair. It was there, in 1941, that she became the first young person in the Commonwealth to receive a Junior Respiration Award from the society. The Queen proudly recalled achieving the badge, as she was told she was the first young person in the Commonwealth to receive the award. “I didn’t realise I was the first one,” she said. “I just did it, and had to work very hard for it. It’s a very long time ago, I’m afraid, I think it’s changed a lot.”

  • U.S. unions lodge first Mexico labor grievance under new NAFTA

    MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -U.S. unions on Monday filed the first labor rights petition against Mexico under a new regional trade pact, vying to bring a complaint against an auto parts company on the border that they say has denied workers the right to independent representation. The petition - filed by the biggest U.S. labor federation, the American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations (AFL-CIO) - states that workers at Tridonex in Matamoros, across from Texas, were blocked from electing a union of their choice. The United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) that replaced NAFTA last year, enshrines that right as part of its aim to give more power to workers to demand better salaries.

  • How the Texas Top 10% Plan failed to attract more students to the state's flagship colleges

    The plan sought to broaden high schools sending students to public colleges in Texas. qingwa via iStock/Getty Images PlusThe Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work. The big idea A 22-year-old Texas initiative – meant to broaden the pool of high schools whose graduates attend public universities after affirmative action was banned – has made little difference in who enrolls at Texas’ two flagship public universities, according to our new research. The Texas Top 10% Plan guarantees college admission to any four-year public Texas institution for students who graduate in the top 10% of their high school class. Our recent study, currently undergoing peer review, found that in high schools with no history of sending students to Texas A&M or the University of Texas at Austin, only about half sent a student to either flagship campus in the five-year period after the plan started in 1998. However, there was some progress at certain types of high schools. Rural high schools in Texas were about 8 percentage points more likely to send students to the flagship campuses after the policy started than they were before. Also, students who attended high schools designated for special scholarships established in line with the Top 10% Plan were more likely to attend the flagship campuses. And even though the absolute percentage of Black and Hispanic students increased by 1.6 percentage points at the flagship campuses four years after the Top 10% plan started, research has shown that these gains were more closely related to demographic changes in the state, rather than the effectiveness of the plan itself. Why it matters The Texas Top 10% Plan was established in the wake of Texas’ 1996 ban on race-conscious affirmative action in higher education. Black and Hispanic student representation on the flagship campuses fell from 18.1% in the year before the ban to 13.4% in the year after. One main goal of the plan was to recover this lost diversity in a “race-neutral” way. The initial appeal of the Top 10% Plan stems from its simplicity. All students would be admitted to the state’s public colleges based on the same criterion: namely, class rank. Since the policy doesn’t take a student’s high school or test scores into account, the idea was that it would become easier for students from all schools – even those that don’t have a history of regularly sending students to the state’s flagship campuses – to get in. In addition to the goal of recovering the racial diversity lost after affirmative action ended in Texas, policymakers hoped that the Top 10% Plan would open Texas’ public universities – and in particular flagship campuses – to more students from high schools around the state in terms of geographical diversity. Prior to the policy, the majority of students who attended the flagships came from a handful of high schools in the state. Our study suggests that, much like the racial and ethnic diversity goal, the geographical diversity goal was not met, either, at least in the case of the two selective flagship campuses. What still isn’t known While our study focuses on gaining access to the selective Texas flagship campuses, it is possible that the Top 10% Plan increased the geographical diversity of high schools that sent students to the nonflagship campuses. Given that students often prefer to enroll in colleges closer to home, students living farther away from the flagship locations may have instead used the Top 10% Plan to go to four-year Texas colleges that were closer to where they reside. That said, attendance at the flagship campuses is important because the financial resources that these campuses provide often result in more students graduating. Also, perhaps more importantly, flagship graduates, on average, earn more than students who don’t attend flagships. For these reasons, making the state’s flagship institutions more accessible is an important part of opening opportunities for social mobility. [The Conversation’s newsletter explains what’s going on with the coronavirus pandemic. Subscribe now.]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Kalena E. Cortes, Texas A&M University and Daniel Klasik, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Read more:Free college programs can enable more students to go to college, but it all depends on how the program is designedDoing this one thing helps community college students transfer to a 4-year university The authors do not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and have disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • Medicare requires nursing homes to report COVID vaccinations

    Medicare will require nursing homes to report COVID-19 vaccination rates for residents and staff, the government said Tuesday. “We’re hoping to drive increased vaccination rates among residents and staff, as well as transparency for residents and their families," Dr. Lee Fleisher, chief medical officer at the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, told The Associated Press. Medicare's move to sustain the pace of vaccinations comes as an initial effort to get shots to nursing homes across the country has wound down.

  • An experimental gene therapy was little Alissa's only hope. Now, instead of certain death, she faces an uncertain future.

    A scientific vision for decades, gene therapy is finally becoming more common in the U.S., fueling optimism for the treatment of rare diseases.