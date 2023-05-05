I love working on a cruise ship. I get free housing and food at the buffet, but it's definitely a strange way to live.
Ann Knypl is a 32-year-old cruise ship worker from Quezon City, Philippines.
Knypl began in housekeeping, moved to the casino, and is now a marketing and communications manager.
"If I finish work and the ship is docked, I can go explore," Knypl said. "It's a lively way to live."
This as-told-to essay is based on a conversation with Ann Knypl, a 32-year-old cruise ship worker from Quezon City, Philippines. It has been edited for length and clarity.
Living and working on a cruise ship isn't normal. I've seen that firsthand, since my mom started working on cruise ships when I was 4 years old.
But even with what a strange life it can be — from working for months on end to sharing rooms with strangers — I still found myself following in my mom's footsteps.
I didn't think I would end up working on a cruise ship
When I graduated from college with a bachelor's degree in information technology, I couldn't find a job in my home country that paid well. Around the same time, I was visiting Singapore when my mom's cruise ship docked there.
She brought me on board for a tour, and I was amazed at how the ship was just one big floating community. A year later, I was hired as a housekeeper.
Housekeeping is not for the faint of heart
It's difficult work. It was even more difficult for me emotionally, because I knew that I had gone to school and studied hard.
I felt like people were judging me for working in housekeeping. It felt like they were thinking I hadn't studied hard enough or worked hard enough, but really, I was just trying to climb the ladder of the cruise ship world.
I worked in housekeeping for more than three years
Then I was transferred to a bigger ship, where I started working in the casino. That was five years ago.
Now, I'm a marketing and communications manager. I take care of stuff like guest newsletters and digital signage.
There are plenty of perks of working on a cruise ship
I don't pay for housing. I can drop my uniform off to get cleaned and pick it up when it's done. Now that I'm a little higher on the corporate ladder, housekeeping comes to my cabin.
I eat at the buffet, so there's always food ready and available. I don't have to go grocery shopping or cook for myself.
My friends work on the ship too, and they're always close by — ready to go to a bar or a party or an event. If I finish my work and the ship is docked at port, I can go explore for the rest of the day. It's a lively way to live.
But working on a cruise ship isn't all positive
It can be difficult, because working on a cruise ship means you're never not at work. It's like being on call 24/7. Even when you're off your shift, you're on the company-owned ship.
There are rules, like that employees can't wear flip flops in the corridor and can't drink for four hours before their shift starts.
You also have a strange schedule
Right now, I have a six-month contract where I work every day then I have a few months off. When I was in housekeeping, my contract was even longer at nine months. Some people higher than me in the company have shorter contracts, like four months.
@_super_ann Ship's Karaoke Night 🎤🎤🎤🇵🇭 #super_ann #sailor_ann #fyp ♬ Funny Laugh no no no - Sound Effect
It can be hard to be away from friends and family for that long. I do worry that as I get older, I'll have to choose between working on a cruise ship and getting married and having a family.
I want a family, and I know that forming romantic relationships within the cruise ship life can be difficult because there's always the risk of getting transferred to a different ship.
I do love working on a cruise ship
I also love sharing it to my 500,000 TikTok followers. I've even seen comments from people who said my content inspired them to work on a cruise ship themselves, which is just the highest compliment.
I started sharing on TikTok because I was bored during a COVID-19 lockdown. Inspiring people was never part of the plan, but I'm lucky that it happened.
Read the original article on Business Insider