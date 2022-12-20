‘I loved him;’ Mother speaks out while police investigate her 1-year old’s death

A mother who thinks somebody killed her one-year old son, Ryder is speaking out. He passed away after a week at Dayton Children’s Hospital.

News Center 7′s Haley Kosik spoke with the mother Monday.

“He just turned one in August,” Chelcie Berrey, mother of the victim, told Kosik.

He loved to eat everything in sight, especially birthday cake.

“He recently just started walking,” said Berry. “He was the sweetest baby ever.”

But she can no longer hold little Ryder.

“Whoever did this to my child. I just want what they deserve - justice, and I want justice for Ryder,” she said.

Dayton Police officers got called to North Hedges Street for a child with a medical emergency, last Monday.

News Center 7 obtained the 911 calls Monday.

“He’s one-years-old,” the caller told the 911 dispatcher. “He’s one-years-old!”

“Okay, is he changing color?” the dispatcher asked.

“Yea, he turned white,” the caller said. “He’s not breathing.”

The dispatcher talked the caller through how to do C-P-R in the rest of that 911 call.

“I would have never left my children alone with him,” said Berrey. She told Kosik the man who called 911 was babysitting four kids.

“I was actually at my boyfriend’s because it was dad’s weekend with the kiddos,” she explained.

Kosik reports he was out Christmas shopping so he had his friend watch them.

“He was questioned,” said Berrey. “They let him go, while my child is going to be buried.”

No one has been arrested, according to Dayton Police. Berrey’s five-year-old daughter told her mother it was the sitter’s fault.

“She said he was grabbed by his neck and thrown on the bed... and then she had to clean up his blood,” she said.

Ryder’s death is now being investigated by the Dayton Police Department’s Care House and Homicide Units.

“When I got to the hospital, I was told that he had a brain bleed,” Berrey told Kosik. “There was swelling in his brain. He was in a coma.”

She said her son held on for five days before passing away.

When asked the last she remembered saying to her son, Berrey said, “That I loved him.”

Kosik says the family has finalized funeral arrangements.

It will be held Thursday in West Milton at the Hale Sarver Funeral Home.

No suspects are in custody at this time.

We will continue updating this story.



