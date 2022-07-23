'He loved life:' Family grieving 17-year-old shot in Concord

Kamarion Degree didn't start out interested in football. At first, as a child, he was drawn to video games. But around the age of 8, he began playing, and it eventually caught on.

"He was very talented — musically talented, basketball, track. I mean, he had the potential to be great in his life," said Kamarion's father, Kenyon Degree. "And he was aiming that way."

Kamarion Degree poses with his father, Kenyon Degree, in this undated photo.

Kamarion, a 17-year-old rising senior at Bessemer City High School, was fatally shot in the Southern Chase subdivision off Zion Church Road in Concord around 1 a.m. on Friday, July 15.

Paris Chandler Johnson, 24, of Concord, was arrested and charged with murder. Police are seeking Witness Shailyn Haynes, 18, who is also charged with murder. No one who was in the car with Kamarion Degree faces a charge, according to family.

Concord Police investigators have said little about what happened, except that there was an exchange of gunfire between people in two vehicles. Kamarion's family was emphatic that Kamarion wasn't involved in any sort of trouble, and that someone else in Kamarion's car was defending themselves from their attackers when they pulled the trigger.

Kamarion's brother, 15-year-old Kentrell Degree, was in the car with his brother when Kamarion was shot. Kamarion was sitting behind him, and when Kentrell heard the gunfire, he turned around, "and that's when I seen it," he said.

"I'm still trying to catch up. It happened too fast. We should have just stayed home," he said, speaking softly.

Kentrell Degree with his brother, Kamarion Degree, at Carowinds in 2021.

Kamarion's family doesn't want him to be remembered for the way that he died. Instead, they said, they want his legacy to be in the way that he lived.

"Everybody talked about his smile," his father said. "How he brightened up the room, how he brightened up people's days, just with a smile. If you were having a bad day, he would come around and brighten it up."

Kamarion had worked hard to become eligible to play high school football this year, and he was particularly looking forward to it because he would be playing with Kentrell.

Story continues

Kamarion Degree

"I mean, he was just a kid that — he loved life. He loved everybody in his life," Kenyon said. "He did what he could to express that love. He lived his life to make people around him better."

"This broke a whole community," Kenyon went on. "Not just this family. Besides his immediate family, this community was his family. And a lot of kids are hurt by this."

Kenyon said that he wants the 18-year-old who has been charged in his son's shooting to be turned in to the police.

"I don't want street justice. He wouldn't want that. I don't want no retaliation," Kenyon said. "I want this man to be found."

On Saturday, the Degree family, along with many in the community, held a balloon release in honor of Kamarion.

"I loved it. When I showed up out here and seen all the love for my son, it was amazing. …People that's been in his life, all his life. Everybody shows up. I mean, people I didn't even know."

Kamarion's mother, Korinne Degree, said that she learned of the shooting when her youngest son called her on the phone.

"I jumped up out of the bed and ran up and down the hallway like three or four times, not knowing what to do or say," she said.

Kenyon said that he also was at a loss.

"You don't know what to think. You just hope it's a dream," he said.

"It's still so surreal," Korinne Degree added. "It's just like, 'this can't possibly be my life right now.'"

Phyllis Keith, Kamarion Degree's grandmother, with his mother, Korinne Degree, his father, Kenyon Degree, and his brother, Kentrell Degree, talk to reporters on July 20.

Kamarion was not part of whatever was going on, she said. He just happened to be in the car, and they had gone to Concord to convince a cousin to come away from "a dangerous situation."

"My son is a victim," she said. "I try my best to keep all my kids out of the street. You know what I'm saying? No matter how close we stay to 'the hood,' I try to keep my babies out of the street. If they ain't in the house, they probably playing sports."

Now, they are hoping for answers, and they are waiting to receive their son's body before they have a memorial service.

"We're taking everything one day at a time," Korinne said.

Kentrell said that he is remembering a brother who was also a friend.

"We did everything together," he said — football, basketball, rap.

"I just miss my baby so much," Korinne said.

They hope others who knew their son will "continue his legacy. Continue to do positive things in KD's name," Kenyon said.

"Our lives will never be the same. They took a piece of us that we cannot get back."

Reporter Kara Fohner can be reached at 704-869-1850 or at kfohner@gannett.com. Support local journalism by subscribing here.

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: Bessemer City High School student shot in Concord