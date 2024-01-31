‘He was loved by a lot of people’: Family remembers 14-year-old killed in northeast Wichita

A sea of green and black balloons flooded Grove Park in north Wichita to remember Emoni Shears, one of two teens killed in a shooting Jan. 26.

Dozens of relatives, friends and acquaintances stood in silence as people took turns sharing their memories of the 14-year-old Wichita boy on Sunday. Framed photos and two balloons shaped like a 1 and a 4 stood out in the crowd.

Donald Bibbs said he last spoke with his nephew the day before he died. Shears was over at his house spending time with his daughters.

Shears’ parents did not want to comment but thanked a reporter for attending the balloon release.

Shears, one of six siblings, was used to being around a lot of family.

“He loved kids. He was very family-oriented,” Bibbs said. “He was very close with my daughters.”

That family spirit showed when he got a call from a long-time family friend, 19-year-old Jhiquez Roberts of Wichita. Roberts was asking for a ride, Shears’ aunt, Siobhan Collier, said.

Family said Shears had a driving learner’s permit and gave Roberts a ride.

The two drove to the 5200 block of East Kensington, near 13th and Oliver, to meet someone. Instead, they were shot in the car. They drove to the hospital, where they died.

Police have not said what prompted the shooting. They said it was not drug- or gang-related. A 14-year-old boy and 18-year-old Hayden Williams of Wichita have been arrested.

‘He was loved by a lot of people’

When not at Campus High School in Haysville, Shears was hard at work with his grandfather cutting grass and picking up scrap metal in a dump truck.

“He always liked to have money,” Bibbs said. “Emoni, he was a very helpful and polite boy. He was loved by a lot of people.”

Collier shared fond memories of her nephew, who would often prank call her and refer to her as the “cool aunt.”

“I always smile and laugh when I think of him because he was such a jokester and prankster,” Collier said. “There’s just so many [memories] every time that I would see him, he would get so hyped up and be like ‘hey auntie Siobhan’ and start laughing.”

Collier and Bibbs said their nephew was also focused in his faith and attended services at Whole Truth Tabernacle Church.

“He grew up in the church,” Collier said. “If there was an elder that was walking up he would help them by opening the doors. He also helped take care of children.”

“Emoni would often go with us to church,” Bibbs said.

Emoni Shears, right, kneels for a prayer during a church service. Courtesy/Siobhan Collier

Collier said Roberts’ mother has been a friend of the family for over 20 years.

“We’ve known Jhiquez since he was born,” Collier said. “He grew up with our family and kids being in different family celebrations, holidays and that sort of thing.”

A funeral service for Emoni Shears will be held at 10 a.m. Feb. 10 at the First Pentecostal Church, 1755 East MacArthur Road. A viewing will be held the day before from 6 to 8 p.m. at Whole Truth Tabernacle Church, 2932 E. 21st Street North.

“During this difficult time, we deeply appreciate your love, prayers, and support,” the family said in a Facebook post.