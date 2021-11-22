‘I loved this man’: Zac Stacy’s ex speaks out after attack caught on video in Florida

Despite her ex-boyfriend Zac Stacy’s arrest, Kristin Evans remains afraid for her safety.

Last week, the former NFL player was caught on home surveillance video viciously beating up Evans in her Orlando area home with their 5-month-old son just feet away. Evans released the shocking footage to her social media and called authorities.

“Officers arrived on scene within two minutes and were able to determine a domestic violence battery had taken place and that the suspect, Zackary Stacy, had fled the scene,” police said of the Nov. 13. incident at Evans’ Oakland home. “Officers continued to search for Stacy, and the case was forwarded to the investigations unit of the Oakland Police Department to establish probable cause to secure a warrant for Stacy’s arrest.”

The 30-year-old former running back who played college football at Vanderbilt University was arrested at Orlando International Airport on Thursday, and charged with aggravated assault and criminal mischief. Hours later, he was out on $10,000 bail.

“It was absolute hell,” Evans told WESH-TV of the alleged attack caught on camera. “I never did anything to deserve something like this — no one could do anything to deserve something like this.”

WARNING: VIDEO CONTAINS DISTURBING CONTENT.

Evans already had a restraining order against Stacy in place when he was at her home that night.

“I loved this man and we had life plans together,” said Evans, who has started a GoFundMe page for victims of domestic violence.

“I want to encourage all men and women who have been a victim of domestic violence to reach out to your local domestic violence center for help and I would like to help provide better resources for them,” the page reads.

As of Monday, the fundraiser had reached $3,650 raised of its $50,000 goal.

Evans’ attorneys are seeking higher bond and for Stacy to be electronically monitored.