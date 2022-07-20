Loved ones call for justice after police say 17-year-old killed in Concord shooting

A Gastonia family is grieving after police said their 17-year-old son was killed in a Concord shooting Friday.

According to officers, Kamarion Degree was fatally shot when people from two cars started shooting at each other near Old Charlotte Road SW.

A few days later, Concord police arrested Paris Johnson, 24, for the murder, but said they are still searching for Witness Haynes, 18, who is also wanted for Degree’s murder.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Man arrested for murder of teen in Concord; 18-year-old wanted, police say

Channel 9′s Ken Lemon spoke to Degree’s family and friends who went to Martha Rivers Park to celebrate his life on Saturday. Balloons were released and tears were shed for the teen who was tragically killed.

The family said Degree was in one of the cars with people he knew but had nothing to do with shooting.

Loved ones told Lemon that he didn’t deserve to be killed, and that his death hurt so many but had the biggest impact on them.

“I just want justice because he didn’t deserve this,” his father, Kenyon Degree, said.

Paris Johnson, Witness Haynes

No one in the car he was in was charged.

Anyone with information on the investigation, or where Haynes may be, is asked to contact the Concord Police Department at 704-920-5000.

Investigators have not released any other details at this point.

(WATCH BELOW: Police: Man arrested for murder of teen in Concord; 18-year-old wanted)