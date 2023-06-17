Loved ones come together to honor 16-year-old football player shot and killed in Brunswick

Loved ones come together to honor 16-year-old football player shot and killed in Brunswick

Mykal Ellis was a football player at Brunswick High School and investigators say he was gunned down walking home from his friend’s house, steps away from his home. Police said he wasn’t the intended target.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

“He didn’t deserve this, he didn’t deserve it all, he was so humble, sweet, joyful, smile would light up a room,” his aunt, Shadane Butler said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

A memorial has been set up with flowers, balloons and a football near where Ellis was killed on Johnston Street in Brunswick. His aunt said the turnout shows how much he was loved.

“His mom and dad are going to need it, need all the support they can,” Butler said.

Reginald Beckham said Ellis was his little cousin and they want the violence to stop.

“We gotta come together everybody gotta come together and put an end to this because it’s senseless stuff in the community, it’s uncalled for,” Beckman said.” A lot of young people losing their life, going to jail, that’s not the way to go.”

Read: Jacksonville Sheriff’s officer arrested for warrant issued out of Taylor County, authorities say

On Friday, police announced that they’re looking for a 21-year-old man out of Jacksonville in connection to the shooting. Breon Hartley now has a warrant for murder.

Action News Jax’s Ben Ryan found through the Florida Department of Law Enforcement that Hartley is also wanted for an assault case in Jacksonville.

Family members didn’t comment much about Hartley but said they didn’t know him and just want justice to be served.

“Caught, sentence, life sentence, he needs to be punished to the max,” Butler said.

Brunswick Police Department said if you see Hartley don’t approach him. He’s considered armed and dangerous.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

If you have any information you are urged to contact the Brunswick Police Department at 912-279-2640. You can remain anonymous by contacting Silent Witness at 912-267-5516.

STAY UPDATED: Download the Action News Jax app for live updates on breaking stories