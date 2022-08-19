Loved ones concerned about well-being of Charlotte woman reported missing

A 29-year-old Charlotte woman is missing and her caretaker said authorities are not doing enough to try and find her.

Shiricka Guy has been reported missing for 12 days, family members told Channel 9 Thursday.

Guy may be in danger, said her caretaker, who did not want to give her name.

WSOC SPECIAL SECTION: Mental Health Resources

Guy has lived in the woman’s home since she was a teenager.

The woman is as an adult family provider.

“I just think it’s so important that they understand somebody is in danger, she said. “Not just missing but in danger.”

The woman found one of Guy’s shoes on West Boulevard on Aug. 6. A police officer found the other nearby.

Guy’s loved ones showed Channel 9 documentation stating that she is on medication for a mood disorder.

It says that without her medicine, Guy could pose a danger to herself or others.

>>Watch Channel 9′s LIVE STREAM wherever you are, at this link

“We have been down to the magistrate’s office four nights in a row to get them to go out,” the woman said. “To get the police to go out. It’s like everybody is saying their hands are tied. I want to know, ‘Why are your hands tied? Would you know that a young lady is incompetent?”

Loved ones said they do not know where else to go to get help on finding Guy.

“We don’t know what else to do. We don’t know whether she is living or not,” the caretaker said.

Channel 9′s DaShawn Brown reached out to investigators at the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department but have not heard back.

“Who is not concerned about an incompetent 29-year-old who is in the system?With no medications? With psychiatrist reports?” the caretaker asked. “We’re family physicians reports. The things that could be going on without her has it. Where do we go?”



