Loved ones devastated after Southern California teacher found murdered in car trunk
Loved ones are devastated after the body of a young teacher was found in the trunk of a burned vehicle in Lancaster. Family, friends and community members gathered at Anaverde Park in Palmdale to honor Veronica Aguilar, 27, a second-grade teacher found murdered on Dec. 20. “It’s a huge loss to the community, a huge loss to the school,” said Chris Welch, a parent at the school Aguilar taught at. “She was an awesome teacher and it was devastating to my kids and everybody else that she tragically passed.” Emergency crews responded to a house fire in the Quartz Hill neighborhood on the 41400 block of 38th Street West around 8:30 a.m. Arriving firefighters found heavy smoke and fire coming from the garage. Two charred vehicles were found inside along with Aguilar’s body in the trunk of a car, said LASD. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. KTLA's Rick Chambers reports on Jan. 17, 2024.