Loved ones frantically search for DC-area attorney Jared Shadded, last seen at Seattle Airbnb

The last time anyone saw immigration lawyer Jared Shadeed was on July 30.

The 27-year-old Baltimore resident checked into a Seattle Airbnb on July 30 in the residential district of Capitol Hill and left all of his belongings, but never came back, his childhood friend Ciara Dalton wrote in a Facebook post Wednesday morning.

Recordings from the Airbnb confirmed that Shadeed left the home and never returned, Dalton shared in the post.

Seattle Police informed the family that Shadeed's Airbnb history showed he had been traveling along the West Coast and had also visited Forks, Washington and Los Angeles before he left all of his electronics behind, according to Dalton's post. He was driving a white Volkswagen Tiguan with District of Columbia plates.

The D.C.-area apartment complex where Shadeed was living has not received a rent payment from him since July 3, according to the post.

Shadeed had quit his job at immigration law firm Grossman Young & Hammond but was still licensed to practice in the Maryland and D.C. area, Dalton told USA Today.

Police relying on additional support since there is no digital trail

Jared Shadeed and Ciara Dalton have been friends most of their lives.

Many of Shadeed's friends hadn’t heard from him since December, Dalton said.

Seattle Police contacted the family on Aug. 8 to formally declare Shadeed missing. The family has filed a missing persons report and are working with a detective, according to the post.

Since there is no digital trail to follow, detectives have told the family they need as much help as possible.

Shadeed is of African American and Lebanese descent with brown eyes and dark brown hair. He is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds.

He also has a couple of tattoos, including a dragon on his right calf, a Roman column on the inside of his arm and a portrait of his mother on his shoulder.

Coffee shops, museums, hiking trails and concerts are some of the venues Shadeed regularly visits.

