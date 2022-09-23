Loved ones gather at candlelight vigil to remember father of 4 gunned down in Jacksonville

The name “Erik” echoed throughout Friendship Fountain on Thursday as loved ones gathered to remember 37-year-old Erik Fountano.

“He’s very unique, he was handsome, he was very, very talented and funny,” his mother Johnthia Heggs said.

The husband and father of four was gunned down on Alderman Road nearly two weeks ago.

Over 50 people came together, holding one another at the candlelight vigil. It was held along with the local non-violence group, MADDADS.

Heggs said he was a loving son.

“He helped me as a single mom, he worked, he helped me out,” she said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

She recalls the moment she found out what happened.

“My daughter was screaming over the phone, she called me and I couldn’t believe it,” she said.

Two days after, police arrested Micheal Brown in connection to the shooting. He’s charged only with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

“We believe justice will be done. I told my sons ‘don’t try to go out there, justice will be done’ and we prayed,” she said.

For Fountano’s wife and four kids, Heggs said they need support and prayers.

“Any time something like this happens, it’s a change in the household, it’s a whole shift,” she said.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.