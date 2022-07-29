Loved ones gather at memorial for local DJ, arrest warrant details domestic violence accusations

Loved ones gathered to remember Tasheka Young, a loving mother, friend and DJ for Power 106.1.

The Kickbacks Gastropub was decorated in purple with efforts to raise awareness for domestic violence and a memorial wall was in place getting covered with pictures and letters.

Long-time friends like Jessica Mote were emotional.

“She didn’t deserve that at all, she didn’t deserve it,” Mote said.

Police say Young was murdered by her boyfriend Bursey Armstrong Jr., who is being charged with second-degree murder in connection with Young’s death.

A new warrant from the State Attorney’s Office says her two children were found inside the apartment where Young’s murder happened.

“The memories I have with her, nothing would ever make you want to do something like that so I don’t understand it,” Mote said. “A lot of us don’t, a lot of our friends don’t, we just don’t get it.”

The warrant says in May 2021, a report was filed accusing Armstrong Jr. of felony domestic battery but the victim didn’t follow through with the injunction for protection. Investigators also said they learned of a “volatile” history between the two based on texts and photos.

Mote said she didn’t know the suspect well and didn’t know there were ongoing issues in their relationship.

Young’s death now leaves her two kids in the care of family members. Donations were being accepted at the memorial to help with expenses like day care and clothes.

“They can’t get into the house so us asking for clothing donations is because of that and a lot of stuff is attached to bad memories which is a little, I know it will be heavy for them to even want to deal with that right now,” Mote said.

If you’d like to donate, the Cash App username for Young’s mother is $OliviaSYoung.

