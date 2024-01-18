Loved ones to gather one year after Charlotte FC defender’s death

Close loved ones of former Charlotte FC player Anton Walkes are inviting the community to help celebrate his life.

Friday marks one year since the day he died.

PREVIOUS STORIES:

The 25-year-old father was killed in a boating accident in Florida during preseason training.

CHESTER, PENNSYLVANIA - APRIL 02: Anton Walkes #5 of Charlotte FC passes the ball against Philadelphia Union at Subaru Park on April 02, 2022 in Chester, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JUNE 20: Anton Walkes #4 of Atlanta United reacts after scoring on a header against the Philadelphia Union during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on June 20, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JUNE 20: Anton Walkes #4 of Atlanta United reacts after scoring on a header against the Philadelphia Union with Brooks Lennon #11 during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on June 20, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

REUNION, FLORIDA - JULY 21: Anton Walkes #4 of Atlanta United runs with the ball against Columbus Crew during a Group E match as part of the MLS Is Back Tournament at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex on July 21, 2020 in Reunion, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Charlotte FC defender Anton Walkes reacts to scoring on a penalty kick during the team's friendly soccer match against Chelsea, Wednesday, July 20, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is leading an ongoing investigation into the crash.

On Friday, friends and fans are invited to bring flowers and share memories of him at Forest Lawn West Cemetery. It’s at 4601 Freedom Drive in Charlotte from noon until 5 p.m.

Close loved ones of former Charlotte FC player Anton Walkes are inviting the community to help celebrate his life. Friday marks one year since the day he died.

(WATCH BELOW: Charlotte FC honors Anton Walkes with celebration of life)