Loved ones gather to remember two people killed in Southside parking lot shooting

On Wednesday evening, loved ones gathered to remember Jamarion Barnes and Tyniya Powell.

The two were gunned down next to an ATM on Bowden Road, police say. They were both found outside a car. A family friend spoke with Action News Jax and said her son played football with Barnes. It’s something she will hold on to forever.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

“He was a good kid. He was a good young man,” Latonya Nelson said. “He was a sweet, young man.”

Over 60 friends and family members gathered to honor their lives at the spot where the shooting happened. It was a night filled with tears and support.

“You took a son, you took a father, you took a brother, you took a friend, you took a nephew, you took a grandson, you took someone’s life,” she said.

According to the JSO transparency page, there have been at least 60 murders in Jacksonville this year. Nelson says the violence needs to stop.

Read: Family and friends identify two shot and killed in Southside parking lot

“I’m tired of seeing the deaths. I’m tired of seeing these kids killing each other,” Nelson said. “It doesn’t make any sense, they’re not living, they’re dying.”

Of the 60 murders this year, the transparency page says 17 cases have been solved. Nelson says coming together and speaking up is key.

“We would like for the streets to talk to the police, but we know that’s not going to happen, that’s not going to happen. But if someone decides to speak up on it, then by God, by God let it be. Please, please speak up on it,” she said.

As of now, the police report said the suspect is around 5′6 or 5′7 and was wearing dark-colored clothing. If you know anything about this shooting, you’re urged to call the police.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.