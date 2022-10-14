Loved ones hold candlelight vigil to remember 18-year-old woman killed

Friends and family members gathered to remember an 18-year-old woman found dead in September.

A candlelight vigil was held by the anti-violence group MAD DADS at Ringhaver Park in honor of Gabrielle Bolton.

In September, police say the 18-year-old was found dead inside of a home on West 33rd Street with signs of trauma to her head. Her accused killer, her boyfriend, is now behind bars.

“We’re all just trying to go on and be as strong as we can be at this time,” her mother Nichole Bolton said.

Nichole Bolton said her daughter was loved, and she’s still trying to stay positive.

“I think some of us especially after this, if nothing else, gained some of her strength,” she said.

Gabrielle Bolton had just graduated high school and had big dreams, but they were cut short.

“Her dreams were to be a district attorney and was in ROTC, in process of going to military so that was her passion,” she said.

Her boyfriend, 18-year-old Isaiah Greene, was arrested for murder.

A report quoted Greene saying, “She’s lying and cheating on me” and “I didn’t mean to do it.”

According to JSO, of the 99 murders, 25 of those victims were 21 years old or younger. A.J. Jordan with MAD DADS says the violence has to stop.

“We all have to sit down as a city and figure out what we can do for our youth, they’re killing each other they don’t respect life,” he said.

Bolton’s stepdad Allen Nicholson said it’s a tragic situation.

“She’s a young lady with a creative bright future and smile that captured everybody and it’s just a loss,” he said. “Thos violence, domestic violence has to stop every day, you hear something new and it’s terrible, she’s going to be missed.”

Bolton’s mother is hoping to get justice.

“Hopefully, he’s gone forever so he can’t do this to anybody else,” she said.

