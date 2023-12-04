Loved ones mourn death of Apple Valley Fire Engineer Jared Shepard

Loved ones are mourning the death of Apple Valley Fire Engineer Jared Shepard, who was off-duty when he suffered fatal injuries during an off-road motorcycle accident on Sunday.

The body of fallen Apple Valley Fire Engineer Jared Shepard was escorted Sunday from a Menifee hospital to the Riverside County Coroner’s office, AV Fire Inspector Jennifer Eisenbrey told the Daily Press.

That morning, Shepard sustained fatal injuries during a motorcycle practice run in Lake Elsinore. After the accident, he was transported to a hospital, where he later died, Eisenbrey said.

Shepard's accident occurred while preparing for the Police and Fire Christmas Grand Prix Inland Regional in Wildomar, she said.

During Shepard’s vehicle procession to the coroner's office, he was escorted by several agencies, including Apple Valley Fire, Cal Fire, Riverside County Fire and Murrieta Fire departments.

A 2019 photo of Apple Valley Fire Engineer Jared Shepard. He was off-duty when he suffered fatal injuries during an off-road motorcycle accident on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023 in Riverside County.

Shepard served with Apple Valley Fire since 2017. Before that, he worked for the Fort Irwin Fire Department and was a paid-on-call firefighter with the City of Victorville, Eisenbrey said.

Apple Valley Fire officials are asking the public to join them in keeping Shepard's family and friends in their thoughts and prayers.

In a previous interview, Shepard told the Daily Press that he was a supporter of raising money for those battling cancer. He often helped fellow firefighters by taking monetary donations from passing motorists along Bear Valley Road during “Fill the Boot” fundraisers.

In 2019, Shepard joined fellow fighters from Apple Valley and across the nation as they climbed 1,356 steps of the Columbia Center skyscraper in Seattle,

Shepard’s climb of the tallest skyscraper west of the Mississippi was part of the 28th annual LLS Firefighter Stairclimb in support of the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

Memorial services for Shepard are pending.

