Loved ones mourn loss of police officer, 23, killed in MS shooting. ‘The light of my life.’

When he was on the job, Officer Branden Estorffe was polite and always professional — a trait Bay St. Louis Police Chief Toby Schwartz hadn’t seen in many 23 year olds that also made him an “exceptional cadet.”

But the young police officer, who had just started his career in July 2021, also had a mouth like a sailor that he likely learned from growing up surrounded by gruff yet loving law enforcement. Estorffe was said to be following in his father’s footsteps.

“Branden grew up by tons of other police officers, all of whom were watching out for him, keeping him on the straight and narrow and loving him like their own,” an emotional Schwartz said Thursday at a press conference in Bay St. Louis.

Estorffe, along with Bay police Sgt. Steven Robin, were shot to death early Wednesday morning outside of Motel 6 on Highway 90. The shooter, Ocean Springs veterinarian Amy Brodgon Anderson, is suspected of killing herself after opening fire on the police officers who were responding to a welfare check. A child under the age of 10 was in the car with Anderson, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation said.

Bay St. Louis Police Chief Toby Schwartz reflects on the lives of two fallen police officers during a press conference at the Hancock County administration building in Bay St. Louis on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022.

The double killing has left much of the Mississippi Coast in mourning. Hundreds of members of law enforcement escorted Estorffe and Robin’s bodies to funeral homes. A memorial for the officers has been set up at Bay St. Louis Police Department.

Schwartz softly remembered Robin and Estorffe on Thursday, often having to pause and collect himself at the podium. His lip quivered as he asked the community to pray for fallen officers’ families, the police department and Anderson’s children.

Estorffe’s family and loved ones have posted emotional tributes to the officers on Facebook.

Madison Bartlett’s photos of she and her boyfriend have gone viral, with her words bringing many on social media to tears. Bartlett said Estorffe loved her young daughter as his own.

“My favorite part of my day was you. You brought me out of such a hard time. You were patient, kind and loving. The most selfless person I know. I don’t want this life without you. I love you forever,” she said.

Story continues

Lily Estorffe said Branden was her “only blood brother” and the best sibling she could have asked for.

“Branden Estorffe, words cannot express how much my heart is shattered,” she wrote. “I miss you so much. it’s not fair to know that you are gone. You have always been the light of my life.”

Schwartz said he’ll miss Branden’s infectious smile.

“It would catch your attention no matter what the circumstances,” he said.

Funeral arrangements for Branden Estorffe and Robin have not yet been set.

Sun Herald reporter Margaret Baker contributed to this report.

From left, Sgt. Steven Robin and officer Branden Estorffe were killed in the line of duty Wednesday morning when they responded to a call at Motel 6.

A police car with a thin blue line flag sits outside the Bay St. Louis Police Station in honor of officers Steven Robin and Brandon Estorffe who were killed in the line of duty on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022.