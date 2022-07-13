Loved ones mourning 43-year-old father shot inside a car in a DeKalb County parking lot

Friends are mourning the loss of a 43-year-old father shot and killed inside a car in a DeKalb County parking lot last week. Police released an image of the vehicle allegedly used in his murder.

LeWayne Terrell’s passion for his two kids is what friends remember most about the man murdered last Wednesday afternoon.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“He loved his kids, man,” said Lee Dixon, who worked under Terrell at Verizon and has known him since 2017. “He was a stand-up father.”

Dixon says Terrell was a popular supervisor at Verizon known for bringing people together all the time. He was also a rapper who went by the name Teflon Terrell.

“He could galvanize the people and get people that knew each other reconnected just by knowing him,” he said. “And that was a beautiful thing about LeWayne.”

TRENDING STORIES:

DeKalb County Police released pictures of a white Honda sedan with a black bumper and a gray hood they think was used during Terrell’s murder in the Emory Commons shopping center on North Decatur Rd.

It happened at around noon while shoppers were in the area.

“I can’t get over it because I shop here all the time,” said Diane Ross.

Police haven’t released information about what they think led to the deadly shooting in broad daylight.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: