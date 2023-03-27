Loved ones pressing for answers after missing Etna woman’s remains found

Loved ones are holding onto hope for justice and closure after a missing woman’s remains were discovered more than three years after she vanished.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Human remains found in Pittsburgh identified as Etna woman who went missing over 3 years ago

Channel 11′s Liz Kilmer spoke with the family of Kaylene Oehling on Monday, after officials confirmed her death Friday.

A memorial is growing near the wooded area in Pittsburgh where the missing Etna woman was found by hunters on March 19.

