Loved ones raise funds for family who lost daughter in fire in Kansas City’s Northland

Loved ones are raising money for a Kansas City family who lost their 17-year-old daughter in a house fire Sunday.

A GoFundMe was created to help the two adults and three surviving children, who were hospitalized because of the house fire in the 8300 block of Northeast 103rd Terrace, pay for medical bills and other expenses.

When fire crews arrived around 2:40 a.m., they reported heavy fire and smoke coming from the two-story house, according to Michael Hopkins, a spokesman for the Kansas City Fire Department.

The two adults and three children who evacuated were taken to a hospital to be evaluated for injuries and smoke inhalation.

Family let the firefighters know that the 17-year-old was still in the home. Crews later found her dead in the basement.

One adult and two children have been released from the hospital so far and are staying with family, according to the GoFundMe. Two others remain in the ICU on ventilators, the fundraiser organizers wrote Monday.

The cause of fire remains under investigation by Kansas City police.

As of Monday morning, the GoFundMe has raised more than $107,000.

“The amount of support this community has rallied around them has been absolutely amazing, keep it coming,” organizers wrote. “They appreciate everything so much that has been done or is currently being done. Thank you all from the bottoms of our hearts for everything so far.”