Loved ones rally around Hesperia teacher Charles Roedell, who was diagnosed with ALS

The High Desert community is rallying around longtime Hesperia teacher Charles Roedell, who was recently diagnosed with ALS, or Lou Gehrig's disease.

Topaz Preparatory Academy Principal Karen Prestwood has led the charge with other teachers to honor Roedell by hosting fundraising events for ALS research.

The ‘ChArLeS Challenge’

One event is the “ChArLeS Challenge,” which includes a QR code for donations to ALS in Roedell’s name, and a “Run, Walk & Strength-A-Thon” from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 3 at Sultana High School at 17311 Sultana St. in Hesperia.

The event at Sultana High is free, however, there will be a $25 donation participation fee. There will be prizes awarded for each event. Food trucks will also be on-site, with 20% of proceeds going to ALS research.

More information can be found visiting topazprepacademy.org.

Loved ones are rallying around longtime Hesperia teacher Charles Roedell, who was recently diagnosed with ALS, or Lou Gehrig's disease.

“People who don’t want to participate can just show up and hang out with us,” said Charles’ wife, Marcia Roedell, who is also a retired teacher. “Family and friends are coming in from all over the country so it will be a good time to connect.”

Marcia added that her family, and visitors from California and across the nation, are planning to attend the event at Sultana High.

The Roedell’s children include daughter, Alicia Roedell, and son, Ben Roedell. Also, daughter, Karen Halks, and her husband, Forrest. The two have a young son.

Retired Hesperia Unified School District teachers Charles and Marcia Roedell.

Finding joy in life

Alicia Roedell, who lives in Colorado, said her father is progressing strongly through the disease.

“His spirits are strong and he is finding joy in the life he is now leading,” Alicia, 33, said. “He sometimes uses a walking cane and takes frequent naps, but overall he’s doing good.”

Marcia said she’s helping Charles to write a book, which includes nearly 25 short stories, mainly about his interaction with students and adults that he met over the decades.

“He dictates the stories to me and I type them out,” Marcia said. “It’s been a way for him to share his talents while learning to accept the situation and not let ALS be so debilitating. It’s a lifeline for him.”

Loved ones are rallying around longtime Hesperia teacher Charles Roedell, who was recently diagnosed with ALS, or Lou Gehrig's disease.

Feeling old, honored and grateful

Charles, 70, began working in the Hesperia Unified School District in 1981. His first assignment was teaching at Kingston Elementary School, where he met his wife, whom he would marry in 1989.

“My dad has taught multi-generations of students — teaching kids then going on to teach their kids. I was even a student in his class,” said Alicia, who graduated from Sultana High in 2008.

Marcia said her husband is known for his sense of over-the-top humor, his encouraging attitude and his relatable teaching style, which earned him the admiration of countless students, parents and staff.

Retired Hesperia teacher Charles Roedell's over-the-top sense of humor, his encouraging attitude and his relatable teaching style earned him the admiration of countless students, parents and staff. Roedell was recently diagnosed with ALS, his family said.

Despite retiring in 2019, the couple continues to substitute teach — Marcia at Topaz and Charles at Topaz and Lime Street schools.

“I taught at Kingston for five years and Lime Street for 33 years,” Charles said. “I feel old when former students of mine introduce their children to me.”

Charles also shared that he feels “grateful and honored” when former students ask school administrators if their children can be placed in his classroom.

“Our family is appreciative of all the support from family, friends, former students and the community,” Marica said. “As for Karen Prestwood, if I could vote for the most important person in the world, I would vote for her.”

Daily Press reporter Rene Ray De La Cruz may be reached at 760-951-6227 or RDeLaCruz@VVDailyPress.com. Follow him on Twitter @DP_ReneDeLaCruz

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Loved ones rally around Hesperia teacher, who was diagnosed with ALS