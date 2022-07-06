Loved ones remember 18-year-old killed in Pittsburgh’s Hill District

Less than a week ago, 18-year-old Maleek Thomas skipped with joy, his zest for life caught on camera at his graduation ceremony from Pittsburgh Milliones.

Maleek was killed just six days after his high school graduation when he tried to stop someone from throwing rocks at windows.

On Channel 11 News at 6, we’re hearing from loved ones still processing this tragic loss.

