Loved ones remember Jacksonville postal worker killed in crash last week

Marquite Scurry was a loving mother of five who cared deeply about her kids.

She was a mail carrier for the United States Postal Service in Jacksonville and was described by loved ones as someone who was always excited to be around.

“When you saw her, you saw her children,” her cousin Latara Chieves said.

But the 40-year-old was tragically killed in a crash on Tue., Feb. 13, after investigators said she was taking a left turn onto Lambing Avenue. After being hit by a sports utility vehicle, the mail truck overturned and was hit by a sedan.

Chieves said it’s been difficult to process.

“Everything came to a halt... I had to step back for a second.”

Loved ones like Chieves said Scurry was always exciting to be around and their family was extremely close-knit.

“We ‘gon see each other no matter what,” Chieves said.

And as family members grieve and work on funeral services, they said she will always be remembered.

“We’re going to miss that smile, we’re going to miss her warm hugs. We’re going to miss her bringing joy, because when we see her, we see a party coming,” Chieves said.

USPS sent a statement that said, “The Postal Service is deeply saddened by the loss of our postal family member. Our condolences and thoughts go out to her family, friends, and co-workers.”

It’s unclear who was at fault and if anyone will face charges. Updates on the service will be posted on actionnewsjax.com.

